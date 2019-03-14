Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 have started receiving new updates that bring the February Android security patch to both the smartphones. The FOTA updates are now being rolled out for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 in India in a staged manner. Aside from upgrading the Android security patch level, the latest update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 also improves the front camera and upgrades the touch firmware.

Asus India tweeted earlier today that the rollout of new updates for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 (Review) and the ZenFone Max M2 (Review) has begun in India. Talking about the changes, the latest FOTA update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 (version - 15.2016.1902.192) brings the February Android security patch. The firmware notes indicate that the update also brings improvements to the front camera quality and the display in the status bar, aside from upgrading the touch firmware.

The latest FOTA update for the ZenFone Max M2 only brings the February Android security patch, as there is no mention of any new features or improvements in the firmware notes. As mentioned earlier, the update is being rolled out in batches, which means if you have not received the update yet, it will arrive soon. The previous update for the ZenFone Max M2 brought AI camera scene detection as well as an updated camera system.

Both smartphones still run Android Oreo. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 started receiving the Android Pie beta update in India last month, but there is no word when the stable update will arrive. The ZenFone Max M2, which was launched alongside the ZenFone Max Pro M2, is also stuck with Android Oreo. Asus promised to release the Android Pie update for both the smartphones in January, but that is yet to happen.