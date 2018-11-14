Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 could soon get its successor but with not just one or two but three rear camera sensors, as per the information shared by a tipster. The handset, which is likely to be called the ZenFone Max Pro M2, is expected come in multiple variants and one of those variants are likely to continue the legacy of offering a dual rear camera setup. Asus is also rumoured to bring the ZenFone Max M2 that could be the successor to the ZenFone Max M1. The new details come more than a month after the Taiwanese company announced the benchmark of selling over a million ZenFone Max Pro M1 units. The smartphone was launched in India back in April this year to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Tipster Roland Quandt claimed that the ZenFone ZB634KL aka ZenFone Max Pro M2 would soon debut with a triple rear camera setup. In a tweet thread, Quandt also mentioned that alongside the ZB634KL, the Taiwanese company has plans to bring the ZB632KL that could be another variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M2. There could also be a ZB631KL variant with a triple rear camera setup. Furthermore, it is rumoured that a handset carrying model number ZB633KL could debut as the ZenFone Max M2.

Quandt, in a separate tweet, mentioned the rumoured specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL and ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL is said to come with 6-inch full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL is also rumoured with identical specifications, except a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 636 SoC. He also highlighted that there will be the ZB632KL as a ZenFone Max M2 variant and the ZB634KL as a ZenFone Max M2 Pro model specifically for the Indian market.

On the specifications part, Quandt says that he isn't entirely sure. This means it's safe to take his words with a pinch of salt. However, he's confident about the information around the India-specific models.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is likely to arrive sometime before the end of the year, while the ZenFone Max M2 is rumoured to debut next year. The price details are yet to be reported, though both new ZenFone models are likely to have a competitive pricing to take on the competition. Notably, the triple rear camera setup on the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to make it a strong contender against the Samsung Galaxy A7 (2018) that also has three rear camera sensors and a starting price tag of Rs. 23,990 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India back in April, and in less than six months of its launch, the handset surpassed the sales figure of one million units. The base 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 is priced at Rs. 10,999, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB variant comes at Rs. 12,999. Asus also brought its 6GB RAM variant with 64GB inbuilt storage in July with a price tag of Rs. 14,999.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor along with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary depth-sensing sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor with an f/2.0 aperture and a five-piece, 85.5-degree wide-angle lens. Both rear and front camera setups have soft-light LED flash. There is up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) and a 5,000mAh battery.