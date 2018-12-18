Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is going on sale for the first time today. As with the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart. Its biggest highlight is the dual rear camera setup, large 19:9 display, front LED flash, and 5,000mAh battery. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in India last week, in three variants - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, and 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage. Asus and Flipkart also announced launch offers for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, including no-cost EMIs.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India, launch offers

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India is Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It will go on sale at 12pm (Noon) IST via Flipkart, and be available in Blue and Titanium colour variants. Launch offers include Rs. 1,000 discount with HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, 5 percent discount via Axis Bank Buzz credit card, no-cost EMIs starting Rs. 1,667, and a discount rate on the Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme (worth Rs. 1,299, priced at Rs. 99).

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6, a peak brightness of 450 nits, and support for a 94 percent NTSC colour gamut. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module.

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and weighs 175 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.