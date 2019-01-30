NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium Edition Launched in India, Now Available via Flipkart

, 30 January 2019
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium Edition Launched in India, Now Available via Flipkart

The Titanium edition ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes in three variants

Highlights

  • The Titanium edition is now available from Flipkart
  • The ZenFone Max Pro M2’s new color option starts at Rs. 12,999
  • The top-tier 6GB+64GB variant is yet to go on sale

Asus has today launched a new ‘Titanium edition' of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphone that will be available in three hardware configurations. The Titanium edition is a new colour option which joins the older Blue variant of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and is available exclusively from Flipkart starting Wednesday. The Titanium edition ZenFone Max Pro M2's price starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, going up to Rs. 16,999 for the highest end version with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro Titanium edition price in India
The Titanium edition variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 starts at Rs. 12,999 for the base model with 3GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the higher-end version with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been priced at Rs. 14,999. Both the variants are now available from Flipkart. The top-tier model of the ZenFone Max Pro M2's Titanium edition carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999, however, it is yet to go on sale and is currently listed as ‘coming soon' on the e-commerce platform. 

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI, an extra 5 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card and an instant 5 percent discount on EMI plans availed using an Axis Bank credit card and an HDFC Bank debit card on the ZenFone Max Pro M2's Titanium edition.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium edition specifications 
The specifications of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2Titanium edition are identical to that of the Blue variant which was launched in December last year. The dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone packs a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display with a layer Corning Gorilla Glass 6 on top and a 19:9 aspect ratio. The Asus smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with up to 6GB of LPDDRx RAM.

The smartphone comes equipped with a dual rear camera setup which consists of a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel secondary sensor, complete with EIS and 4K video recording support. On the front is a 13-megapixel sensor (f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) accompanied by an LED flash. There is up to 64GB of internal storage which is further expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a micro-USB port handle connectivity. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication while a 5,000mAh battery keeps the lights on. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and tips the scales at 175 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Titanium Edition Launched in India, Now Available via Flipkart
Redmi Note 6 Pro
