NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Update With Advanced AI Scene Detection

, 30 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Update With Advanced AI Scene Detection

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in India in December last year

Highlights

  • The latest software update brings January security patch
  • The update is available over-the-air (OTA)
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo

Asus has revealed that it has started rolling out a new software update for its ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphone, which brings a number of new features as well as the January security patch. According to the company, the update is now available over-the-air (OTA) and will reach the ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners over the next few days. The smartphone was introduced in India last month and has since received at least one software update, which was released earlier this month. Notably though, Asus had promised an Android 9.0 Pie update for the smartphone in January, and with the month almost over, it's uncertain when the company will roll it out.

Announcing the update in a tweet, Asus stated that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 update brings optimised battery performance, improved camera functionality, and more. The update also adds advanced AI scene detection that is capable of identifying the subject in your frame and automatically adjusting camera parameters for make sure that you get the best shot. The AI scene detection can recognise 13 different types of scenes. Additionally, you will get Google's January security patch with the latest security fixes.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners will automatically get a notification once the latest update is available for them. However, if you don't want to wait for a notification, you can try looking for it by going to Settings > System > Software updates.

To remind you, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was originally launched in the country in December 2018. The phone currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. It features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. In addition, there is a dual-camera setup on the back of the phone with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor.

Earlier this month, Asus had released a software update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2, which included optimisations for the text translation, enhanced noise reduction on FM radio, and upgraded touchscreen firmware. To recall, at its launch event in in December, Asus had promised the Android 9.0 Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in January - that month is almost come to pass, making us wonder when exactly the company will release the update.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus
Gaurav Shukla Paranoid about online surveillance, Gaurav believes an artificial general intelligence is one day going to take over the world, or maybe not. He is a big ‘Person of ... More
Samsung Led Premium Smartphone Market in India in 2018, Followed Closely by OnePlus: Counterpoint
PUBG Report for PUBG PC Shows Twitch Stream Kills
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving Update With Advanced AI Scene Detection
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Redmi Note 6 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Price, Specifications Compared
  2. Redmi Note 7 Pro May Get 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage Option, Xiaomi CEO Tips
  3. Redmi Go With 5-Inch HD Screen, 3,000mAh Battery Goes Official
  4. Samsung Galaxy M-Series Phones Launched, Prices Start at Rs. 7,990
  5. How to Record WhatsApp Calls on Android and iPhone
  6. OnePlus 6, 6T, 5, 5T Receive New OxygenOS Open Beta Updates
  7. Microsoft Surface Pro 6, Surface Laptop 2 Launched in India
  8. Facebook Warned by Irish Watchdog Over WhatsApp Integration
  9. WhatsApp for Android Gets a New Feature, Revamped Menu for Shared Photos
  10. Asus Unveils New ZenBook Laptops in India, Starting Rs. 71,990
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.