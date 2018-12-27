NDTV Gadgets360.com
  Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch, Improvements via FOTA Update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Starts Receiving November Android Security Patch, Improvements via FOTA Update

27 December 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched earlier this month with Android 8.1 Oreo

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is set to receive Android Pie in January
  • Meanwhile, the new update optimises the camera
  • It also comes with FOTA version IN-15.2016.1811.177

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is receiving a new software update that brings the November 2018 Android security patch, the company announced on Thursday. The new update will be pushed in a phased manner as a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) package. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched by the Taiwanese giant in India just earlier this month, alongside the ZenFone Max M2. Both new ZenFone smartphones run Android 8.1 Oreo and are set to receive an update to Android 9.0 Pie in January 2019.

Among other new features, Asus in a note to Gadgets 360 revealed that the new FOTA update brings the November 2018 Android security patch. This isn't in line with what the Samsung Galaxy A3 (2017), Galaxy A7 (2017), and the Nokia 3 got earlier this month, as all those affordable models were updated with the December 2018 Android security patch.

Notably, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and ZenFone Max Pro M1 also recently received the November 2018 Android security patch via their respective FOTA updates.

In addition to the new Android security, the latest update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 optimises the camera effect and updates the audio parameter. The update also upgrades the fingerprint and touch firmware packages as well as improves the display edge, as per the official changelog provided by the company.

The new update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 brings FOTA version IN-15.2016.1811.177. Similar to other FOTA updates, Asus said that the current software version would be pushed "batch by batch." This means the new update will reach your ZenFone Max Pro M2 in the coming days. Moreover, you can check its availability by going to the Settings menu.

As we mentioned, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in India earlier this month, alongside the ZenFone Max M2. Their January 2019 timeline for the Android 9.0 Pie update was also announced at the launch. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes with a starting price of Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is available at Rs. 14,999 and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant costs Rs. 16,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo and is upgradable to Android 9.0 Pie. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with a 19:9 aspect ratio, and a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro 2 Review

On the optics part, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has a dual rear camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module.

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). In terms of connectivity, the smartphone includes dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel.

Besides, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm.

 

Comments

