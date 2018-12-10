Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 were made official in Russia last week, and now they are all set to launch in India tomorrow. While Asus was so far only teasing the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, it has now confirmed that the Asus ZenFone Max M2 will also launch alongside. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 devices will launch at a New Delhi event on Tuesday, December 11, and are set to be available exclusively on Flipkart.

The Asus India event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and the live stream can be watched below. The company is set to launch two smartphones - the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in the country. The smartphones are confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive, with pricing and launch offers will be announced tomorrow. Asus has also announced a contest wherein users who share screenshots from the live stream, of their favourite feature of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 or the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will stand a chance to win one of the devices that will be launched. Only three users will be selected from the lot, and users will have to tweet those screenshots using the hashtag #M2SocialUnboxing, tag @AsusIndia and another friend as well.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 price in India (expected)

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in Russia has been set at RUB 17,990 (roughly Rs. 19,000), and the ZenFone Max M2 price is set at RUB 12,990 (around Rs. 13,700). India pricing can be expected to be within the same range.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 5-megapixel camera sensors for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the phone are 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and weight is 170 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM ZenFone Max M2 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

In the camera department, the ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 158.41x76.28x7.7mm and weight is 160 grams.