NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 Tomorrow

, 10 December 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max M2 Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 Tomorrow

Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a 4,000mAh battery, dual rear camera setup

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 is also launching in India tomorrow
  • The smartphone to launch alongside Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2
  • Both the phones are set to be Flipkart exclusive

Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 were made official in Russia last week, and now they are all set to launch in India tomorrow. While Asus was so far only teasing the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, it has now confirmed that the Asus ZenFone Max M2 will also launch alongside. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 devices will launch at a New Delhi event on Tuesday, December 11, and are set to be available exclusively on Flipkart.

The Asus India event will begin at 12.30pm IST, and the live stream can be watched below. The company is set to launch two smartphones - the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 in the country. The smartphones are confirmed to be Flipkart exclusive, with pricing and launch offers will be announced tomorrow. Asus has also announced a contest wherein users who share screenshots from the live stream, of their favourite feature of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 or the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will stand a chance to win one of the devices that will be launched. Only three users will be selected from the lot, and users will have to tweet those screenshots using the hashtag #M2SocialUnboxing, tag @AsusIndia and another friend as well.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 price in India (expected)

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in Russia has been set at RUB 17,990 (roughly Rs. 19,000), and the ZenFone Max M2 price is set at RUB 12,990 (around Rs. 13,700). India pricing can be expected to be within the same range.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. There is a large 5,000mAh battery under the hood, and a fingerprint sensor at the back.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears a 5-megapixel camera sensors for selfies and video calling. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions of the phone are 157.9x75.5x8.5mm and weight is 170 grams.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications
The dual-SIM ZenFone Max M2 sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is a 4,000mAh battery under the hood.

In the camera department, the ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, the handset bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, a Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Dimensions are 158.41x76.28x7.7mm and weight is 160 grams.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Price in india, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in india, Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
Google, Facebook Need a Regulator, Says Australian Watchdog
Huawei CFO Arrest: Europe Should Be Wary of Huawei, EU Tech Official Says
Asus ZenFone Max M2 Confirmed to Launch in India Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 Tomorrow
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

10.or G
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 8.1 India Launch Set for Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  2. PUBG Mobile Vikendi Map Release Date Leaked, Officially Hits Beta Monday
  3. Samsung Galaxy A8s Set to Launch Today, How to Watch Live Stream
  4. Xiaomi Mi A1 Android 9.0 Pie Update Starts Rolling Out: Reports
  5. Honor V20 With In-Display Selfie Camera, 48-Megapixel Rear Camera Unveiled
  6. Asus ZenFone Max M2 to Launch Alongside ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India
  7. PUBG Vikendi Snow Map Release Date for PC, PS4, and Xbox One Revealed
  8. Samsung Galaxy S10 Screen Sizes Leaked, Galaxy S10 Lite Tipped
  9. Poco F1 Price Slashed in India, Now Starts at Rs. 19,999
  10. Realme 2 Pro, Realme U1, Realme C1 to Get Android Pie Update in Q1 2019
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.