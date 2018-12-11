Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 are all set for their India launch today. Both new models were unveiled in Russia last week. The formal launch of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2 is taking place at an event in New Delhi. Asus is also live streaming the launch, and you can stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all updates directly from the event. While the ZenFone Max Pro M2 comes as the successor to the popular budget smartphone ZenFone Max Pro M1, the ZenFone Max M2 is an upgrade to the ZenFone Max M1. Both models have 19:9 displays and sport display notches.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 price in India (expected), live stream details

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India is expected to similar to what arrived in Russia last week. The same can be expected to be the case for the ZenFone Max M2. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 debuted in Russia in lone Blue colour option at RUB 17,990 (around Rs. 19,500), whereas the ZenFone Max M2 with a Black colour option is priced at RUB 12,990 (roughly Rs. 14,000).

The ZenFone Max Pro M2 is currently available for pre-orders in the Russian market, and customers pre-ordering the handset are entitled to receive a JBL Tuner speaker and a pair of Asus FonMate headphones. In contrast, the ZenFone Max M2 is already available for purchase along with EMI options.

As for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 launch live stream, you can catch it below:

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 runs Android operating system and features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) display panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 flaunts a dual rear camera setup that comprises a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, the handset features a 5-megapixel camera sensor.

In terms of connectivity, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, the smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery and measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max M2 runs an Android operating system and sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) IPS LCD panel with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. On the imaging front, the smartphone features a dual rear camera setup along with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also an 8-megapixel camera at the front.

Asus has provided 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The smartphone packs a 4,000mAh battery and measures 158.51x76.28x7.7mm.