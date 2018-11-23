NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Renders Leaked, India Launch Tipped for December

, 23 November 2018
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will launch in Indonesia on December 11

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 renders leak the dual rear camera variant
  • It is tipped to launch on December 11 or 12
  • The smartphone is also seen sporting a rear fingerprint sensor

Asus, in its latest teaser poster revealed portions of the front and the back of its upcoming Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. The poster confirmed that there is a display notch up front and a triple camera setup at the back. New leaks in the form of renders contradict the teaser, and show the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 with a dual camera setup, a rear fingerprint sensor, and a gradient back. Of course, it going by previous leaks, this may be the dual camera variant, with a triple camera variant also said to be in the works. Furthermore, it is also tipped that the smartphone will launch in India on December 11 or 12.

Image renders have been leaked by tipster Ishan Agarwal and MySmartPrice, and it shows the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sport a display notch up front and a slight chin at the bottom as well. The smartphone is seen having a dual camera setup at the back, a rear fingerprint scanner, and a gradient finish back panel.

In the teaser poster, Asus had shown three camera sensor cutouts, with the third cutout partially hidden. The third cutout, according to the latest leaks, will be the flash, and not a third camera sensor. Separately, the company has been largely tipped to launch two variants of the smartphone, and while the latest leaked renders may be showing the dual camera variant, and a triple camera variant may still be in the offing. Previous leaks claimed the ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL will come with a 6-inch full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL is also rumoured with identical specifications, except a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 636 SoC.

In any case, Ishan Agarwal also tips that the smartphone may launch in India on December 11 or December 12 itself. The tipster notes that the smartphone will come in Midnight Blue and Cosmic Silver colour options, will sport a plastic back, a 6.26-inch HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. The dual camera setup variant will sport a 12-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel sensor at the back with f/1.8 aperture. At the front, there is expected to be a 13-megapixel sensor with f/2.0 aperture. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, run on stock Android, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is confirmed to launch in Indonesia on December 11, and the tipster suggests that the smartphone will launch in India around the same time.

Comments

