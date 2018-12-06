Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is all set to launch in India next week and information related to its price and specifications has been coming in at a steady pace in the past few days. The successor to the popular ZenFone Max Pro M1 has already been confirmed to be a Flipkart exclusive by the company and earlier reports had suggested that another smartphone may launch at the same event. Now, a new leak has propped up online revealing price and additional specifications of the ZenFone Max Pro M2 as well as the ZenFone Max M2, which is rumoured to be launching alongside the smartphone. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, offer two-day battery life, and a display notch up front. Let's take a detailed look at the price and specifications of the upcoming Asus duo.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price

According to a fresh report on WinFuture.de, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 is priced between EUR 160 and EUR 190 (roughly Rs. 12,800 and Rs. 15,200). The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, on the other hand, is priced between EUR 280 and EUR 300 (roughly Rs. 22,400 and Rs. 24,000). The report is authored by noted tipster Roland Quandt, and he has shared several renders of the two phones as well, alongside.

In these renders, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 is seen sporting a display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, a metallic back, dual camera setup, and a rear fingerprint scanner as well. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, on the other hand, is seen sporting a wider display notch, slight chin at the bottom, a glossy gradient back with visible antenna bands on the top and bottom edges. This corroborates with previous leaks as well.\

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The upcoming Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is also said to run on Android 8.1 Oreo, sport a 6.3-inch LCD display but with 1080x2280 pixels full-HD+ resolution. It is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC paired with 4GB RAM. Internal storage is tipped to be at 64GB, but there could be a 6GB RAM+ 128GB variant launched alongside as well.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 render

Photo Credit: WinFuture.de

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is also seen sporting a dual camera setup stacked vertically - one 13-megapixel sensor and a 5-megapixel sensor. Selfie sensor is at 8-megapixel. The handset will pack a 5,000mAh battery, weigh 180 grams, and be 9mm thick. Connectivity options will include NFC as well.

As mentioned, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 is set to launch in India on December 11, and all details related to its specifcations and price will be revealed then.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

Coming to specs, the report states that the ZenFone Max M2 runs on Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 6.3-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) LCD display. It is tipped to be powered by the 1.8GHz Snapdragon 632 SoC, paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is expected to be at 32 GB with the option to expand further using a microSD slot.

The dual camera setup at the back is stacked vertically with one 13-megapixel sensor and another 2-megapixel sensor. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel sensor for selfies. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is said to pack a 4,000mAh battery, be 8mm thick, and weigh 165 grams.