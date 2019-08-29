Technology News
loading
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus 6Z Get August 2019 Security Patch With Latest Update

Asus ZenFone Max 2 update also brings improved charging efficiency, and the Asus 6Z update brings improved camera experience as well.

By | Updated: 29 August 2019 18:48 IST
Asus 6Z update enhances call quality as well

Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus 6Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are all getting a new update in India. The updates collectively bump the security patch to the latest August 2019 version for all the phones. The changelog for the updates varies with device, and updates for phones like the ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 focuses mostly on the latest security patch. The ZenFone Max 2 update brings improved charging efficiency, and the Asus 6Z update brings improved camera experience.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 update with software version 16.2018.1908.48 brings improved charging efficiency, long charging protection to ensure that the device will charge safely without damaging the battery even if the device is kept plugged in for extended periods of time. With the help of this feature, the device will disconnect the charging automatically if the device is kept plugged in above 48 hours, and shall resume charging only after the battery reaches 60 percent. The update also brings the latest August 2019 security patch, as mentioned above.

The Asus 6Z update with software version 16.1220.1908.189_M3.6.17.31_20190814 brings support for 18 more smart key functions like opening the calculator, start/stop video recording, alarm snooze, quick dial call, Wi-Fi on/off, open recent files, and more. The update also improves camera experience, and brings an enhanced call audio quality experience as well, apart from bringing the August 2019 security update.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets an update with software version 16.2017.1906.069, and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get an update with software version 16.2017.1908.057. Both these updates bring the August 2019 security patch for users in India.

The update should be rolling out over the air, and the size of the update will vary with size. If you haven't received a notification for the update yet, we recommend checking manually by going to the Settings app.

Asus 6Z

Asus 6Z

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • High quality notchless screen
  • Excellent performance
  • Useful software features
  • Good quality selfies
  • Bad
  • Disappointing low light camera performance
  • Face recognition is slow
Read detailed Asus 6Z review
Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 855
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage256GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 660
Front Camera13-megapixel
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
