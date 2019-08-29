Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus 6Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 are all getting a new update in India. The updates collectively bump the security patch to the latest August 2019 version for all the phones. The changelog for the updates varies with device, and updates for phones like the ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max Pro M1 focuses mostly on the latest security patch. The ZenFone Max 2 update brings improved charging efficiency, and the Asus 6Z update brings improved camera experience.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 update with software version 16.2018.1908.48 brings improved charging efficiency, long charging protection to ensure that the device will charge safely without damaging the battery even if the device is kept plugged in for extended periods of time. With the help of this feature, the device will disconnect the charging automatically if the device is kept plugged in above 48 hours, and shall resume charging only after the battery reaches 60 percent. The update also brings the latest August 2019 security patch, as mentioned above.

The Asus 6Z update with software version 16.1220.1908.189_M3.6.17.31_20190814 brings support for 18 more smart key functions like opening the calculator, start/stop video recording, alarm snooze, quick dial call, Wi-Fi on/off, open recent files, and more. The update also improves camera experience, and brings an enhanced call audio quality experience as well, apart from bringing the August 2019 security update.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets an update with software version 16.2017.1906.069, and the Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 will get an update with software version 16.2017.1908.057. Both these updates bring the August 2019 security patch for users in India.

The update should be rolling out over the air, and the size of the update will vary with size. If you haven't received a notification for the update yet, we recommend checking manually by going to the Settings app.