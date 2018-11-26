Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Leaked in Video, Specifications Tipped

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is all set to launch in Indonesia on December 11, and if leaks are to be believed, then the device will hit the Indian market around the same time. The smartphone has been leaked extensively since the run up to launch, and teasers by the company have also been coming in. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has now been leaked in a new video, and it shows the smartphone from all angles, and also informs on some of the key specifications of the device.

YouTuber Androideo has published a video of what he claims is the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2. In the video the smartphone is seen sporting a display notch, a slight chin at the bottom, on-screen navigation buttons, a dual camera setup at the back, rear fingerprint scanner, a glossy gradient panel, and tapered edges for better grip. The power and volume buttons are housed on the right edge of the device.

The video states that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will sport a 6-inch full-HD+ IPS display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The display notch integrates a 13-megapixel selfie sensor with f/2.0 aperture accompanied by a softlight LED flash and a proximity sensor. At the back, the video states that the phone will sport a 12-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, PDAF, and EIS. The secondary 5-megapixel sensor will offer bokeh effect in photos. The two sensors are accompanied by an LED flash.

These specifications and footage of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 are similar to what has been leaked earlier. Previous leaks suggest that the smartphone may launch in India on December 11 or December 12. It may come in Midnight Blue and Cosmic Silver colour options, sport a plastic back, sport a 6.26-inch HD display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 6 protection. It is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 660 processor, run on stock Android, and pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Notably, the company has been largely tipped to launch two variants of the smartphone, and while the latest video review and previously, leaked renders, may be showing the dual camera variant, and a triple camera variant may still be in the offing. Previous leaks claimed the ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL will come with a 6-inch full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL is also rumoured with identical specifications, except a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 636 SoC.