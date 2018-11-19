Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Launch Set for December 11, Render Leaked

Asus launched the ZenFone Max Pro M1 earlier this year, and the smartphone has been a serious contender in the budget smartphone market in India ever since. The company has now confirmed that it is set to launch the successor ZenFone Max Pro M2 smartphone on December 11. Asus has confirmed that it is launching the smartphone in Indonesia on the mentioned date. Earlier, the company had made available the ZenFone Max Pro M1 first in India, and as of now, no Indian launch event has been leaked or announced.

The Asus Indonesia Twitter handle has announced that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will launch on December 11 in the country. The company has also touted the device to be a gaming phone hinting at powerful innards, and efficient heat dissipation technology. Apart from this, the company's tweet reveals little else. There's a low-resolution render that has also been leaked on the Google Play Console's device catalogue. The listing comes with the name Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and the model number ASUS_X01BD_1. The render shows the front of the device only, and it tips a display notch, on-screen navigation buttons, and a slight chin at the bottom of the display. The render was spotted by XDA Developers first. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 did not have a display notch up front, and it sports a dual camera setup at the back and a rear fingerprint scanner at the back.

The Google Play Console listing has also outed some specifications, and it suggests that the device will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and pack 6GB RAM. It is worth noting that the listing comes with a warning that reads, 'device specifications are provided by the manufacturer and have not been confirmed'.

Previous leaks suggest that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 may sport a triple camera setup, and come in two variants - the ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL and ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 ZB631KL is said to come with 6-inch full-HD+ display, triple rear camera setup, 13-megapixel selfie camera, 4GB RAM, 32GB/ 64GB onboard storage, and a Snapdragon 660 SoC. The ZenFone Max M2 ZB633KL is also rumoured with identical specifications, except a dual rear camera setup and a Snapdragon 636 SoC.