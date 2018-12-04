Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, the successor to the popular ZenFone Max Pro M1, will be launched in India on December 11. We already knew that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will be exclusive to Flipkart since the announcement last week, as well as the fact that it will sport a display notch, as well as Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Now, Flipkart on its landing page has revealed a few more details about the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, with teasers about its battery life, camera, and performance.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 landing page on Flipkart reiterates that the smartphone will use Corning Gorilla Glass 6, but adds that it will offer "unmatched performance" thanks to the use of the "fastest Qualcomm Snapdragon [SoC] in the segment." Unfortunately, exactly which processor this would be was not revealed by the company. Previous leaks tip that the smartphone will have two variants - the ZB631KL and the ZB634KL. The former is said to come with a triple camera setup, and be powered by a Snapdragon 660 SoC, though more recent leaks point to a dual camera setup. If this is priced below Rs. 13,999, it would upstage the Realme 2 Pro, which also sports the same processor at that price.

The Flipkart landing page for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 also claims that the smartphone has a "best-in-class Sony sensor", and will deliver impressive bokeh and low-light photography. Finally, the teaser added that the ZenFone Max Pro M2 will have the "largest capacity battery in the lightest form factor with 2+ days battery life". We can take this to mean the smartphone will have battery capacity at 4,000mAh or higher - a leak had tipped a 5,000mAh battery.

We don't have long to wait for the launch of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, which will take place exactly a week from today - on December 11. This is also the date of the Indonesia launch of the smartphone. As we mentioned, specifications leaked till date include a Snapdragon 660 SoC, 4GB and 6GB RAM variants (with an 8GB RAM variant also tipped), 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear camera setup, and a 6-inch display. Another leak had tipped a 6.26-inch display.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 has also been in the rumour pipeline alongside the ZenFone Max Pro M2, and that is said to feature similar specifications with the exception of a Snapdragon 636 SoC.

