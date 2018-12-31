NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Appears to Have Gone on Open Sale in India via Flipkart

31 December 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is priced starting at Rs. 12,999

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 was launched in India earlier this month, and was made available exclusively via Flipkart. The smartphone was sold via flash sale on the e-commerce site, but now it appears it has been made available in an open sale manner. Its last two sales were held on December 18 and December 25, both Tuesdays, indicating that today's availability means it is on open sale. We've reached out to Asus and Flipkart for confirmation that this is indeed a flash sale, and will update this space once we hear more. All the variants are up for grabs without the need to register or wait for a flash sale. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, supports LED front flash, and runs on stock Android 8.1 Oreo.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price, availability

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 price in India starts at Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant, and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB inbuilt storage variant. It is available in Blue colour option via Flipkart. While the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM options are up for grabs, the 6GB RAM is listed as sold out already, with Flipkart taking registrations for a notification when the variant comes back in stock.

Launch offers include no-cost EMIs, up to Rs. 14,900 off on exchange of old device, and discounted rates for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme (available at Rs. 399).

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 (ZB630KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch full-HD+ (1080x2280 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 SoC, coupled with 3GB, 4GB, or 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM depending on the variant. There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 12-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX486 sensor, f/1.8 aperture, and 1.25-micron pixels) coupled with a 5-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features EIS, 4K video recording support, and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 sports a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery. It measures 157.9x75.5x8.5mm, and weighs 175 grams.

