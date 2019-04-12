Technology News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out in India

12 April 2019
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets Android Pie update

Highlights

ZenFone Max Pro M2 gets Android Pie update in India

The firmware version for the update is 16.2017.1903.061

The update also brings March 2019 Android security patch

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users are now getting the Android Pie update in India, just a day after the rollout of the update for Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 users. The update is rolling out over-the-air in a phased manner, and along with Android Pie improvements. It may take a few days to reach all ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners. The update also brings the March 2019 Android security patch. The three phones have finally been updated to Android Pie after many delays. Asus had promised in March that it would release the Android Pie update for the three phones by latest April 15. 

Asus has taken to its forums in India to announce the rollout of the anticipated Android Pie update for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users. The update comes with firmware version 16.2017.1903.061, and users should check manually in Settings, if they haven't already received a notification.

We recommend downloading the software update using a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If the issue persists, it may be a bug that Asus should resolve soon. To check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Review

This update comes after many delays, and the Android Pie beta update only starting rolling out for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users in February. In March, the company finally announced that it will roll out Android Pie about before April 15 for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and it kept its promise days before the deadline.

After the recent price cut, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999. Likewise, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 13,999.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Price in India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Specifications, Android Pie, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 Android 9.0 Pie Update Now Rolling Out in India
