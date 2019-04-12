Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users are now getting the Android Pie update in India, just a day after the rollout of the update for Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 users. The update is rolling out over-the-air in a phased manner, and along with Android Pie improvements. It may take a few days to reach all ZenFone Max Pro M2 owners. The update also brings the March 2019 Android security patch. The three phones have finally been updated to Android Pie after many delays. Asus had promised in March that it would release the Android Pie update for the three phones by latest April 15.

Asus has taken to its forums in India to announce the rollout of the anticipated Android Pie update for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users. The update comes with firmware version 16.2017.1903.061, and users should check manually in Settings, if they haven't already received a notification.

We recommend downloading the software update using a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If the issue persists, it may be a bug that Asus should resolve soon. To check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates.

This update comes after many delays, and the Android Pie beta update only starting rolling out for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 users in February. In March, the company finally announced that it will roll out Android Pie about before April 15 for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, and it kept its promise days before the deadline.

After the recent price cut, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is priced at Rs. 9,999. Likewise, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is now available at Rs. 13,999.

