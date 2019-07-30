Asus Max Pro M1 aka Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is now receiving a new update that brings a host of fresh features and optimisations. The update also brings the June 2019 Android security patch, which isn't the latest one, and Google is at the brink of releasing the August 2019 Android security update. In any case, the update also brings the Digital Wellbeing feature that lets you track the amount of time you spend on each app, optimisations to battery, and a faster unlocking experience as well.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 aka Asus Max Pro M1 users in India are now receiving the update. The version number for this update is 16.2017.1906.056, and it is rolling out over-the-air. If you haven't received a notification, head to the Settings menu to check manually. We recommend installing the update under a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge.

As for the changelog, the latest Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 update brings Digital Wellbeing feature that offers tips on how you can cut down on how much time you spend on each of your apps. Users can set time-limits on app usages, see how many times you open a particular app, which app notification gets most of your attention through the day, and more such data. The update, as mentioned, also brings the June 2019 Android security patch, and brings a much optimised and faster PIN and Pattern unlocking experience. It also optimises battery consumption and brings a more improved ‘Dark mode' support that enables better system-wide support for the grey palette.