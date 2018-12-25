Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza sale has been announced, and it will start on Wednesday, December 26 and go on till Saturday, December 29. It will offers buyers discounts on numerous smartphones for one last time before the year ends. In the list of smartphones that will come with offers, the Realme 2 Pro, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Honor 9N, and Nokia 5.1 Plus are included. To recall, just last week, Flipkart announced its Year Ender Carnival Sale, and now the e-commerce giant claims that another sale will be held alongside as well.

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza deals

The Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza will see the Realme 2 Pro retail starting at Rs. 12,990. This means that there is a discount of Rs. 1,000 on the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage model. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced originally at Rs. 15,990 and the 8GB RAM/ 128GB storage model is priced at Rs. 17,990 and these variants may also see price drops during the sale period. The Honor 9N will also see a price cut, and will be offered starting at Rs. 8,999. To recall, the Honor 9N was launched for Rs. 11,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant, and Rs. 17,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 128GB storage variant.

Similarly, the Nokia 5.1 Plus will also be available at a reduced price tag of Rs. 9,999 (original price tag of Rs.10,999). The Honor 7A price in India has been set at Rs. 8,999, but it will be available for Rs. 7,499 during the sale period.

Even the popular Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be listed at a discounted price, with Rs. 2,000 off on all models. The base 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant will be priced at Rs. 8,999, instead of Rs. 10,999. The 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option will be listed at Rs. 10,999, down from Rs. 12,999, while the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option will be listed at Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 14,999. There will also be a 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards, no-cost EMIs, and Complete Mobile Protection (worth Rs. 799) at Rs. 99. Furthermore, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is priced in India at Rs. 5,999, but will be available for just Rs. 4,999 during the four-day sale. The company has also listed Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 99, down from Rs. 399, and a 10 percent instant discount on SBI credit cards.

Other Asus phones that have been discounted include the Asus ZenFone 5Z, which gets Rs. 8,000 off - the 6GB/128GB variant will be listed at Rs. 24,999, down from Rs. 32,999, while the 8GB/256GB variant will be priced at Rs. 28,999, down from Rs. 26,999. There will also be a 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection at Rs. 399 (down from Rs. 2,499). No-cost EMIs will also be listed. Finally, the ZenFone Max M1 will get a 10 percent discount on SBI credit cards, and Complete Mobile Protection (worth Rs. 399) at Rs. 99.

Other phones listed include the Nokia 6.1 Plus for Rs. 14,999 (original price Rs. 15,999), Honor 7S for Rs. 5,999 (original price Rs. 6,999), and Motorola One Power for Rs. 14,999 (original price Rs. 15,999). The Yu Ace smartphone will also be on sale for a discounted price of Rs. 5,499 (original price Rs. 5,999).

Flipkart also notes that there will be no-cost EMI options, exchange offers, and purchase buyback guarantee starting at Rs. 99 on smartphones during the sale period. All the mobile deals can be viewed here.

Can Redmi Note 6 Pro beat the Nokia 6.1 Plus and Zenfone Max Pro M1? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.