Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut in India. All the variants of the phone are getting a price drop of up to Rs. 1,500, and the new prices are already reflecting on Flipkart. The phone was launched in India last year, and has been a very popular choice in the budget segment. Key specifications of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, and a dual rear camera setup.

After the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price revision, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the phone is now priced at Rs. 7,999, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can be grabbed at Rs. 8,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is retailing at Rs. 11,999. The phone was previously on sale at Rs. 8,499, Rs. 10,499, and Rs. 12,499 for the 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM versions, respectively. The 3GB and 6GB variants have got a price cut of Rs. 500, while the 4GB variant has seen a price drop of Rs. 1,500.

The phone is available with the new prices on Flipkart, and the e-retailer is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card in terms of the sale offers. The phone can be purchased in Black, Blue, and Grey colour variants.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received several price cuts since launch, and the last one was announced in March this year.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a dual rear camera setup. The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the phone carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing secondary image sensor, whereas the 6GB RAM variant comes with 16-megapixel primary shooter in place of the 13-megapixel shooter.

The phone also houses a 16-megapixel shooter on the front along with an f/2.0 lens. Besides, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor.

