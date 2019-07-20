Technology News
loading

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

The new Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price is now reflecting on Flipkart.com.

By | Updated: 20 July 2019 12:20 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India last year

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM model is now priced at Rs. 7,999
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM model is now priced at Rs. 8,999
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB model has also seen Rs. 500 price drop

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut in India. All the variants of the phone are getting a price drop of up to Rs. 1,500, and the new prices are already reflecting on Flipkart. The phone was launched in India last year, and has been a very popular choice in the budget segment. Key specifications of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include Snapdragon 636 SoC, 5,000mAh battery, up to 6GB of RAM, 3.5mm audio jack, and a dual rear camera setup.

After the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price revision, the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of the phone is now priced at Rs. 7,999, the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant can be grabbed at Rs. 8,999 and the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is retailing at Rs. 11,999. The phone was previously on sale at Rs. 8,499, Rs. 10,499, and Rs. 12,499 for the 3GB RAM, 4GB RAM, and 6GB RAM versions, respectively. The 3GB and 6GB variants have got a price cut of Rs. 500, while the 4GB variant has seen a price drop of Rs. 1,500.

The phone is available with the new prices on Flipkart, and the e-retailer is offering no-cost EMI options, exchange discount, 5 percent off on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card and Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card in terms of the sale offers. The phone can be purchased in Black, Blue, and Grey colour variants.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received several price cuts since launch, and the last one was announced in March this year.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a dual rear camera setup. The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the phone carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing secondary image sensor, whereas the 6GB RAM variant comes with 16-megapixel primary shooter in place of the 13-megapixel shooter.

The phone also houses a 16-megapixel shooter on the front along with an f/2.0 lens. Besides, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications, Asus, Flipkart
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
YouTube Said to Pay Fine in the US Over Violating Kids' Data Privacy Laws
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi Mi A3 vs Redmi K20 vs Redmi Note 7 Pro
  2. Baby’s First Smart Diaper: Pampers Takes ‘Wearables’ to a Whole New Level
  3. Oppo K3 With Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 710 Debuts in India
  4. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Slashed, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  5. The Lion King Out Now in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu
  6. This Could Be the First Nokia Feature Phone Running Android
  7. Redmi K20 Pro vs OnePlus 7 vs Asus 6Z
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme 3 Pro vs Samsung M40: Our Pick?
  9. Xiaomi’s Manu Jain Opens Up on Redmi K20 India Price After Fans Complain
  10. Is Realme 3i the New Best Phone Under Rs. 8,000?
#Latest Stories
  1. Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999
  2. YouTube Said to Pay Fine in the US Over Violating Kids' Data Privacy Laws
  3. Tinder Bypasses Google Play Billing for In-App Purchases, Revolt Against App Store Fee
  4. YouTube Music App Now Allows Switching Between Audio and Video
  5. Huawei's Major Suppliers Said to Meet With White House to Discuss US Ban
  6. Apollo 11 Space Mission: Buzz Aldrin Complains About Current US Lunar Ability
  7. Game of Thrones Cast Talks Season 8 Backlash, Fan Petition, Ending, and More at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  8. The Boys Renewed for Season 2, Casts Aya Cash as Stormfront — San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  9. The Witcher Trailer Released by Netflix at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
  10. Rick and Morty Season 4 First Look Released at San Diego Comic-Con 2019
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.