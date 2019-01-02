Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut in India. It is now Rs. 1,000 cheaper across all its variants in India, and starts at Rs. 9,999. The development follows the making the smartphone's successor, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, available via open sales in the country. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in back in April, while its 6GB RAM variant went on sale in India only in August.

Commenting on the announcement, Dinesh Sharma, Head - Mobile Business, Asus said, "Early last year we had shared our strategy - firstly, to provide the best technology that will work in India and secondly, to make the smartphone available at an attractive pricing. Today, we are delighted that the strategy has worked well and the ZenFone product line is now well established." As we mentioned, the news follows the availability of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 via open sales in India.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

After the revision, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. It is already available at its reduced price on exclusive retail partner Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable on the phone via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In the camera department, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0). There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor on the smartphone.

