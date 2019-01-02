NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999

, 02 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India now goes up to Rs. 13,999.

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in April
  • The 6GB ZenFone Max Pro M1 arrived in India in July
  • Successor Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 just went on open sale in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a price cut in India. It is now Rs. 1,000 cheaper across all its variants in India, and starts at Rs. 9,999. The development follows the making the smartphone's successor, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, available via open sales in the country. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India in back in April, while its 6GB RAM variant went on sale in India only in August.

Commenting on the announcement, Dinesh Sharma, Head - Mobile Business, Asus said, "Early last year we had shared our strategy - firstly, to provide the best technology that will work in India and secondly, to make the smartphone available at an attractive pricing. Today, we are delighted that the strategy has worked well and the ZenFone product line is now well established." As we mentioned, the news follows the availability of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 via open sales in India.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

After the revision, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant, while the 4GB/ 64GB variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, and the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 13,999. It is already available at its reduced price on exclusive retail partner Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable on the phone via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In the camera department, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0). There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor on the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Sea of Thieves for Xbox One and Windows 10 PC to Get Story and Lore Quest System This Year
Will the PS4 Be Available Under Rs. 20,000 in India?
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 9,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Coolpad Note 8
TRENDING
  1. This Indian Startup Wants You to Stop Buying Expensive Running Shoes
  2. OnePlus 5, OnePlus 5T Now Getting New OxygenOS Update to Fix Known Issues
  3. Airtel Digital TV, Dish TV, and Others Announce New Channel Prices, Packs
  4. Xiaomi Mi 9, Mi Mix 4 Said to Sport Triple Cameras and Snapdragon 855 SoC
  5. A Rare 'Super Blood Wolf Moon' Is Coming This Month
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ Design Tipped by Leaked Case on Video
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  8. Nokia 106 (2018) Feature Phone Price in India Revealed
  9. Xiaomi Mi Home Projector Lite Launched via Crowdfunding Platform
  10. Jio Happy New Year Offer Gives '100 Percent Cashback' on Rs. 399 Recharge
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.