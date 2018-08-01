NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants on Open Sale Starting Tomorrow

, 01 August 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants on Open Sale Starting Tomorrow

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999

Highlights

  • No more flash sales for 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM variants
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM still on flash sale mode
  • The smartphone is exclusively available via Flipkart

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched with the promise of round-the-clock availability back in May, but the smartphone has been up for purchase only via weekly flash sales till now. However, starting tomorrow, August 2 the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants will be available in open sales on Flipkart. The smartphone also comes in a 6GB RAM variant - which went on sale for the first time just last week - will continue to be available in limited quantities. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display, 5,000mAh battery, and stock Android Oreo experience, and competes against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Dinesh Sharma, Director Mobile Product, Asus India said in a statement, "To cater to the incredible demand, we have worked diligently to ramp up the supplies of ZenFone Max Pro (M1) [3/32 and 4/64 variants] so that fans can buy them easily at any time exclusively through Flipkart."

About the 6GB RAM variant of the smartphone, Sharma commented, "Rest assured, we are also working towards making the 6/64 variant speedily available for the fans."

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India, specifications

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 12,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options, respectively. On the other hand, the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model costs Rs. 14,999.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable on the phone via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In the camera department, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0). There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor on the smartphone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Darknet Market Spokesman Gets Almost 4 Years in US Federal Prison

