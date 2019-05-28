Technology News
  Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving New Update With May 2019 Android Security Patch in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving New Update With May 2019 Android Security Patch in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 8,499.

Updated: 28 May 2019 18:52 IST
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving New Update With May 2019 Android Security Patch in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 received the Android Pie update in India last month

Highlights
  • May update for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is rolling out over-the-air
  • The update doesn’t seem to include anything else
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India back in April last year

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has started receiving a new software update in India that brings the May 2019 Android security patch. The new update comes weeks after Asus released the Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone Max M2 smartphones. The anticipated Android Pie update was rolled out a long time after the Taiwanese company promised to release the new software version. Notably, the last update also brought the previous Android security patch to the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone Max M2.

The May Security update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be rolled out in phases, the company announced on Tuesday. The users will be able to manually check the availability of the new software build by going to Settings > System > System Updates.

As we mentioned, the latest update comes weeks after Asus rolled out Android Pie for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone Max M2 phones. The company also recently released the May Android security patch for the ZenFone Max M2.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India back in April last year with Android 8.1 Oreo. It originally carried a starting price of Rs. 10,999, though it received a price cut March this year and is currently on sale at a starting price of Rs. 8,499. The phone competes against the likes of Realme U1, Redmi 7, and Samsung Galaxy M10.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio and is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with Adreno 509 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. The phone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

For photos and videos, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a dual rear camera setup. The 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the phone carry a 13-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.2 lens and a 5-megapixel depth-sensing secondary sensor, whereas the 6GB RAM variant comes with 16-megapixel primary shooter in place of the 13-megapixel shooter.

The phone also houses a 16-megapixel sensor on the front along with an f/2.0 lens. Besides, the phone comes with a 5,000mAh battery and a rear fingerprint sensor.

Comments

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Competent rear camera
  • Vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Iffy autofocus
  • Front camera isn't much of an upgrade
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB) review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 636
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus, May 2019 Android security update
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Huawei Ark OS May Be the Name of Its Android, Windows Replacement, EUIPO Trademark Filings Tip
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Starts Receiving New Update With May 2019 Android Security Patch in India
6GB RAM Phones
