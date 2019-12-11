Technology News
loading

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999

Asus has reduced the price of these phones by up to Rs. 1,000 in India.

By | Updated: 11 December 2019 19:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999

Asus Max Pro M1, Asus Max M2, Asus Max M1 price cut by up to Rs. 1,000 in India

Highlights
  • Asus Max Pro M1 now starts at Rs. 7,499 in India after the price cut
  • Asus Max M2 can also be purchased starting at Rs. 7,499 from Flipkart
  • The price of Asus Max M1 has been brought down to Rs. 5,999

Asus has announced price cuts on three of its low-end phones in India. The popular Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 aka Asus Max Pro M1 has received a price cut worth Rs. 500 on all its variants and now starts at Rs. 7,499. The Asus Max M2 (previously known as the Asus ZenFone Max M2) has also seen its price get slashed by Rs. 500 and can now be purchased starting at Rs. 7,499. Lastly, the price of its predecessor, the Asus Max M1 (also known as Asus ZenFone Max M1) has been reduced by Rs. 1,000 and it can be currently picked up at Rs. 5,999 in India.

The price cut on the Asus Max Pro M1, Asus Max M2, and the Asus Max M1 is now live, and the aforementioned phones are currently available at their reduced price on Flipkart starting today. Starting with Asus Max Pro M1, the base 3GB+32GB model of the phone is now priced at Rs. 7,499 in India following the price cut, while the 4GB+64GB variant can be purchased for Rs. 8,499. The top-end 6GB + 64GB version of the Asus Max Pro M1 is now listed at Rs. 11,499 on Flipkart.

As for the Asus Max M2, it has received a price cut of Rs. 500 on both of its variants. The Asus Max M2 is now available at Rs. 7,499 for the phone's 3GB+32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB variant is now up for grabs starting at Rs. 8,999 on Flipkart. Lastly, the 3GB+32GB model of the Asus Max M1 has received a hefty Rs. 1,000 price cut and is currently available for Rs. 5,999.

Asus says that the new pricing for Asus Max Pro M1, Asus Max M2, and the Asus Max M1 is live on Flipkart, but there is no word if they will be available at the reduced prices from offline stores as well. It must be noted that Asus was legally prohibited from using the "ZenFone" brand name in India, hence the name change.

Phone Variant Old Price New Price
Asus Max Pro M1 3GB+32GB Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499
Asus Max Pro M1 4GB+64GB Rs. 8,999 Rs. 8,999
Asus Max Pro M1 6GB+64GB Rs. 11,999 Rs. 11,499
Asus Max M2 3GB+32GB Rs. 7,999 Rs. 7,499
Asus Max M2 4GB+64GB Rs. 9,499 Rs. 8,999
Asus Max M1 3GB+32GB Rs. 6,999 Rs. 5,999
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
ProcessorSnapdragon 636
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity5000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Outdated processor
  • Below average low-light camera
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 430
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1440 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus, Asus Max Pro M1, Asus Max Pro M1 price in India, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India, Asus Max M2, Asus Max M2 price in India, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India, Asus ZenFone Max M1, Asus ZenFone Max M1 price in India, Asus Max M1, Asus Max M1 price in India
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More

Related Stories

Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. ISRO Successfully Launches Surveillance Satellite, 9 Foreign Satellites
  2. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  3. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  4. Redmi K30, Redmi K30 5G With Dual Selfie Cameras, Android 10 Launched
  5. Realme Buds Air Price May Have Been Leaked by a Premature Flipkart Listing
  6. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  7. Jio's New Prepaid Recharge Plans Now Live: All You Need to Know
  8. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  9. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
  10. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. PUBG Mobile v0.16.0 Update Bring RageGear Mode, Mobile Healing, Snow Paradise, and More
  2. Asus Max Pro M1, Max M2, Max M1 Price in India Cut, Now Start at Rs. 5,999
  3. LG Gram 17, Gram 15, Gram 14, Gram 2-in-1 Laptops Refreshed Ahead of CES 2020
  4. DoT Tells Telecom Operators to Pay Pending AGR Dues Fast
  5. ISRO Successfully Inserts RISAT-2BR1 Satellite Into Orbit, Touches 319 Foreign Satellite Launch Mark
  6. Nokia C1 With Android Pie (Go Edition), 5-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched: Specifications
  7. Realme X50 5G to Be Powered by Snapdragon 765G SoC, Company Reveals
  8. Google Year in Search 2019: Cricket World Cup, Lok Sabha Elections Dominated Search Trends in India
  9. Vivo X30 Pro Tipped to Have 64-Megapixel Primary Sensor in Its Quad Rear Camera Setup
  10. Personal Data Protection Bill Introduced in Lok Sabha Amid Protests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.