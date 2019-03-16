Technology News
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2 to Receive Android Pie Update 'Latest By' April 15

16 March 2019
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 were originally scheduled to receive Android Pie in January

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 received Android Pie beta earlier this month
  • Android Pie Beta Programme for ZenFone Max Pro M2 as started last month
  • Asus recently released February security patch for ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, and ZenFone Max M2 will finally receive the anticipated Android 9.0 Pie update by April 15, the Taiwanese company announced on Saturday while apologising for missing its promised release window. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 was previously scheduled to get the Android Pie update last month, while the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 were originally slated to receive the new Android version in January. Beta updates based on Android Pie were also rolled out to the the ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone Max Pro M2 in the recent past.

"We shall be releasing the Android Pie update latest by April 15, 2019, for [the ZenFone] Max Pro M1, [ZenFone] Max Pro M2, and [the ZenFone] Max M2," confirms Dinesh Sharma, Head of Mobile Business, in a video posted on the official Facebook page of Asus India.

As we mentioned, the Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 was due in January -- just a month after their launch in India back in December. Asus also promised the Android Pie update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 for February.

"The extra time taken post the previously declared date of release is to sincerely make the Android Pie update deliver a much better experience. We assure you that our teams are working around the clock to get the Android Pie across at the earliest possible, and I'm sure the wait will be worthwhile," Sharma points out.

In the meantime, users can participate in the ongoing Android Pie User Beta programme. The initiative, which is designed specifically for power users who are open to face issues and report bugs actively, was launched for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 last month, while a similar programme is open for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 since early this month.

 

Participants in the Android Pie User Beta programme need to provide information, such as the IMEI, serial number, and current firmware of their devices for beta testing. Applications for participating in the programme can be submitted through the Asus website.

Earlier this week, Asus released new firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) updates for the ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone Max M2 in India that brought the February 2019 Android security patch.

Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus, Android Pie
