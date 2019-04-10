Technology News

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max M2 Android Pie Update Now Rolling Out in India

, 10 April 2019
, 10 April 2019

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Highlights

Android Pie rollout begins for ZenFone Max Pro M1, Max M2

ZenFone Max Pro M1 update size is 1.55GB

The roll out is in phases, brings updated security patch

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Asus ZenFone Max M2 phones are now receiving their anticipated Android Pie update in India, after delays. After missing its promised February release window, Asus then said that the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and Asus ZenFone Max M2 will receive the Android Pie update, latest by April 15. Now, the company is finally rolling out the update to the two phones for users in India, and we recommend checking manually, if you haven't already got a notification.

Asus has taken to its forums in India to announce the rollout. The firmware version for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 users is v16.2017.1903.050, and the firmware version for Asus ZenFone Max M2 users is v16.2018.1903.37. Based on a screenshot shared by a user on the forums, the size of the Android Pie update for Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 users is at 1.55GB. Those who have been on the Android Pie beta version will only get an update of 392MB size.

androidpie updae maxprom1 main asus

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Android Pie changelog
Photo Credit: Asus India Forums

Many users are taking to the forums to complain of a downloading issue as well. We recommend downloading the software update using a good Wi-Fi connection and while the phone is on charge. If the issue persists, it may be a bug that Asus should resolve soon. To check for the update, head to Settings > System > System Updates.

Asus' changelog also states that the Android Pie update also brings a new security patch, but doesn't explicitly mention if it's the April 2019 security patch or not. There's still no word on when the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 will receive the Android Pie update, however Asus has promised that it should get it before April 15.

Comments

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max M2, Android Pie, Asus
Comment
Comment
 
 

