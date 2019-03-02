Asus has revised the prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, and ZenFone 5Z phones in India. After the latest round of price cuts, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that was previously starting at Rs. 9,999 is now available with a base price tag of Rs. 8,499. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has also received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and is now being offered at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The ZenFone 5Z that debuted with a starting price of Rs. 29,999 has also received a new base price of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the ZenFone Max M2 price has been slashed from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 8,499. These price cuts notably come just after Samsung brought its new Galaxy M and Galaxy A Series phones to India and Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro models.

Among other models, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant that was previously priced at Rs. 9,999 is now selling at Rs. 8,499. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, on the other hand, is on sale at Rs. 10,499. The same model was previously priced at Rs. 11,999. Further, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 12,499, down from the previous price tag of Rs. 13,999.

In addition to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has also got a revised price tag. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model that was launched at Rs. 12,999 is now available at Rs. 9,999. Likewise, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has also got a price cut and is available at Rs. 16,999. This is cheaper from the previous price tag of Rs. 16,999.

For customers seeking an affordable smartphone, Asus has also reduced the price of the ZenFone Max M2. The smartphone in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration is available at Rs. 8,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999. The phone's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 10,499. This is Rs. 1,500 cheaper than the original price of Rs. 11,999.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is a part of the latest price cut drive as well and is being offered at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, on the other side, is available at Rs. 27,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 32,999. Furthermore, the ZenFone 5Z price for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration is now selling at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, and ZenFone 5Z are already listed on Flipkart with the new prices. It is also worth pointing out that the price cuts are permanent and not a part of a limited time promotion.

