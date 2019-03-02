Technology News
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone 5Z Get a Price Cut in India

, 02 March 2019
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max M2, ZenFone 5Z Get a Price Cut in India

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India now starts at Rs. 8,499

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 now starts at Rs. 9,999
  • Asus ZenFone 5Z price for the base variant has been reduced to Rs. 24,999
  • New prices are already listed on Flipkart

Asus has revised the prices of ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, and ZenFone 5Z phones in India. After the latest round of price cuts, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that was previously starting at Rs. 9,999 is now available with a base price tag of Rs. 8,499. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has also received a price cut of Rs. 3,000 and is now being offered at a starting price of Rs. 9,999. The ZenFone 5Z that debuted with a starting price of Rs. 29,999 has also received a new base price of Rs. 24,999. Similarly, the ZenFone Max M2 price has been slashed from Rs. 9,999 to Rs. 8,499. These price cuts notably come just after Samsung brought its new Galaxy M and Galaxy A Series phones to India and Xiaomi launched the Redmi Note 7 and Redmi Note 7 Pro models.

Among other models, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant that was previously priced at Rs. 9,999 is now selling at Rs. 8,499. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage option, on the other hand, is on sale at Rs. 10,499. The same model was previously priced at Rs. 11,999. Further, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is retailing at Rs. 12,499, down from the previous price tag of Rs. 13,999.

In addition to the ZenFone Max Pro M1, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 has also got a revised price tag. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage model that was launched at Rs. 12,999 is now available at Rs. 9,999. Likewise, the ZenFone Max Pro M2 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 11,999, down from Rs. 14,999. The ZenFone Max Pro M2 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant has also got a price cut and is available at Rs. 16,999. This is cheaper from the previous price tag of Rs. 16,999.

 

For customers seeking an affordable smartphone, Asus has also reduced the price of the ZenFone Max M2. The smartphone in 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage configuration is available at Rs. 8,499, down from the launch price of Rs. 9,999. The phone's 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 10,499. This is Rs. 1,500 cheaper than the original price of Rs. 11,999.

The Asus ZenFone 5Z is a part of the latest price cut drive as well and is being offered at Rs. 24,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage option. The ZenFone 5Z 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage option, on the other side, is available at Rs. 27,999. This is down from the launch price of Rs. 32,999. Furthermore, the ZenFone 5Z price for 8GB RAM/ 256GB storage configuration is now selling at Rs. 31,999, down from Rs. 36,999.

 

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone Max Pro M2, ZenFone Max M2, and ZenFone 5Z are already listed on Flipkart with the new prices. It is also worth pointing out that the price cuts are permanent and not a part of a limited time promotion.

Is Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 the ultimate Redmi Note 6 Pro killer? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Competent rear camera
  • Vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Iffy autofocus
  • Front camera isn't much of an upgrade
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB) review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android
  • Powerful SoC
  • Bright and crisp display
  • Corning Gorilla Glass 6
  • Bad
  • Slow fingerprint scanner
  • Body smudges easily
  • Average cameras
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.95GHz octa-core
Front Camera13-megapixel
Resolution1080x2280 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
