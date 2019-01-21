NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Receiving January 2019 Android Security Patch, Stability Improvements

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Receiving January 2019 Android Security Patch, Stability Improvements

, 21 January 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Receiving January 2019 Android Security Patch, Stability Improvements

The January 2019 security update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is rolling out now in batches

Highlights

  • The phone is getting fixes which is said to improve system stability
  • It also updates the Android Security patch to January 2019
  • The FOTA update will be rolled out in batches

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 is easily one of the company's most popular budget smartphones in recent times and it is nice to see Asus continue to provide timely support for it. It's just begun rolling out a new firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) update which brings the January 2019 Android security update and some system stability improvements to the smartphone. Asus has made it a point to state that the update will be rolling out in batches, so in case you don't find it for your smartphone, just be a little patient and it should show up soon.

This update for the ZenFone Max Pro M1 (Review) doesn't add many changes like the previous version, but it's still significant. The big addition is the January 2019 security patch, which addresses system and kernel vulnerabilities along with others which may affect certain Qualcomm components. The update is also said to offer system stability improvements.

The new software update for the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 carries the FOTA version ‘OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1811.338-20181206.' The Android version will continue to be Oreo as Asus is expected to only release the Android 9.0 Pie update in February, possibly around the time of MWC 2019.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications
The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

Alongside the dual rear camera setup, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has a five-piece, 85.5-degree lens and an f/2.0 aperture. The 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, however, has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Face Unlock feature. Lastly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Stellar battery life
  • Competent rear camera
  • Vibrant display
  • Bad
  • Iffy autofocus
  • Front camera isn't much of an upgrade
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 (6GB) review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera16-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage64GB
Rear Camera16-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Price in India, Asus, Zenfone Max Pro M1 FOTA update, Android
Roydon Cerejo An armchair fitness freak, loves everything tech. Recovering compulsive hoarder of PC components. More
ActionDash App Brings Google Digital Wellbeing-Style Features to More Android Phones
Researchers Turn Carbon Emissions Into Usable Energy
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Receiving January 2019 Android Security Patch, Stability Improvements
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

OPPO R17 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Amazon and Flipkart Republic Day Sales: The Best Deals on Mobile Phones
  2. BSNL’s New Bharat Fiber Service to Counter Jio GigaFiber
  3. Jio Added Most Subscribers in November, Followed by BSNL: TRAI
  4. Redmi Note 7 Pro, Galaxy M-Series Launch Date, and More News This Week
  5. Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 Said to Launch in India at This Price Point
  6. WhatsApp for Android Update Makes Group Calling Easier
  7. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 [January 2019]
  8. Flipkart Republic Day Sale Kicks Off - The Best Deals So Far
  9. Moto G7, Moto G7 Play, Moto G7 Power, Moto G7 Plus Renders and Price Leak
  10. Huawei Mate 20 Pro Ties With Huawei P20 Pro at the Top of DxOMark
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.