NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA Update Brings Improvements to Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA Update Brings Improvements to Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor

, 04 September 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA Update Brings Improvements to Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA update will be rolled out on a batch-by-batch basis.

Highlights

  • The FOTA update comes to all ZenFone Max Pro M1 units
  • It includes improvements for the selfie camera
  • Optimisation of the fingerprint sensor is also part of the update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the company's popular mid-range smartphone, has received a new FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update that brings improvements to the smartphone's front camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in terms of performance. The update will be rolled out on a batch-by-batch basis. The update is available for all ZenFone Max Pro M1 units, and can be checked by going into Settings > System> System update. Just last month, the smartphone had received a software update that brought the August Android security patch.

The changelog is not extensive and describes only improvements and optimisations for the selfie camera and fingerprint sensor. Build number and file size of the update have also not been mentioned in the release notes. To briefly recall, the smartphone recently got a 6GB RAM variant that also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera combination.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Android P on its way, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 85.5-degree wide-angle lens. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus
Android Devices Running Versions Below Android 9.0 Pie Vulnerable to Tracking by Apps: Researchers
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 FOTA Update Brings Improvements to Selfie Camera, Fingerprint Sensor
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Realme 2 Sale
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro Red Colour Variant Launched in India
  2. OnePlus 6 Gets Android 9.0 Pie via OxygenOS Open Beta 1
  3. Honor 7S With 18:9 Display, Selfie Flash Launched in India
  4. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Teased to Support 5G Networks
  5. Spider-Man PS4 Release Date Broken Internationally
  6. Vivo V11 Pro to Launch in India on September 6: What We Know So Far
  7. Motorola One and Motorola One Power First Impressions
  8. Samsung Galaxy J7 (2016) Listed to Get Android Oreo Update in December
  9. Google Pixel 3 XL Spotted Left Behind in a Lyft Cab
  10. Realme 2 to Go on Sale in India Today for the First Time
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.