Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, the company's popular mid-range smartphone, has received a new FOTA (Firmware Over The Air) update that brings improvements to the smartphone's front camera and rear-mounted fingerprint sensor in terms of performance. The update will be rolled out on a batch-by-batch basis. The update is available for all ZenFone Max Pro M1 units, and can be checked by going into Settings > System> System update. Just last month, the smartphone had received a software update that brought the August Android security patch.

The changelog is not extensive and describes only improvements and optimisations for the selfie camera and fingerprint sensor. Build number and file size of the update have also not been mentioned in the release notes. To briefly recall, the smartphone recently got a 6GB RAM variant that also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera and a 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel rear camera combination.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, with Android P on its way, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM and 32GB/ 64GB of onboard storage.

In the camera department, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 sports a dual rear camera setup including a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone bears an 8-megapixel camera sensor with f/2.0 aperture and an 85.5-degree wide-angle lens. There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.