The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 affordable smartphone will be up for grabs in India via a flash sale today, July 5. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a rival to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro and went on sale in the country for the first time in May. Despite being a couple of months old, the smartphone is still in demand thanks to its competitive hardware and stock Android software. In today’s flash sale, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available in two variants — 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both the variants will be exclusively available via Flipkart, and buyers can head to the e-commerce site at 12pm IST to buy a unit.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that hit the Indian market at some point this month, Asus recently confirmed. The price of this variant is Rs. 14,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and will get Android P and Android Q upgrades. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU.

As for camera specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the rear and front camera get soft-light LED flash. There is up to 64GB inbuilt storage on the phone, with microSD card support up to 2TB for expansion. And, a 5000mAh battery, with a bundled 10W charger, powers in the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 (with aptX), GPS/ A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include Face Unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor, and the likes. Dimensions are 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams.

