NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart

 
, 05 July 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India starts at Rs. 10,999

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available in two variants
  • It will be up for grabs via Flipkart at 12pm IST
  • The top-end 6GB RAM variant will go on sale sometime in July as well

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 affordable smartphone will be up for grabs in India via a flash sale today, July 5. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 is a rival to the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro and went on sale in the country for the first time in May. Despite being a couple of months old, the smartphone is still in demand thanks to its competitive hardware and stock Android software. In today’s flash sale, the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available in two variants — 3GB RAM and 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Both the variants will be exclusively available via Flipkart, and buyers can head to the e-commerce site at 12pm IST to buy a unit.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 price in India is Rs. 10,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant, and Rs. 12,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There’s also a 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant that hit the Indian market at some point this month, Asus recently confirmed. The price of this variant is Rs. 14,999.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 vs Moto G6: Which One Should You Buy?

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a pure version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and will get Android P and Android Q upgrades. It sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with an Adreno 509 GPU.

 

As for camera specifications, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual camera setup at the back with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensing sensor. On the front there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Both the rear and front camera get soft-light LED flash. There is up to 64GB inbuilt storage on the phone, with microSD card support up to 2TB for expansion. And, a 5000mAh battery, with a bundled 10W charger, powers in the internals from under the hood.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth 4.2 (with aptX), GPS/ A-GPS, BDS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 include Face Unlock sensor, fingerprint sensor, and the likes. Dimensions are 159x76x8.61mm and weight is 180 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Seagate Launches New BarraCuda SSD With Up to 2TB Capacity Ahead of Amazon Prime Day
BSNL Offers Rs. 491 20Mbps Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel, Jio
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Flash Sale Today in India via Flipkart
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Samsung Galaxy J8
TRENDING
  1. BSNL Offers Rs. 491 Broadband Plan With 20GB per Day to Take on Airtel
  2. How to Check and Revoke Third-Party Apps That Have Access to Your Gmail
  3. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals
  4. Sony Accidentally Uploaded the Full Movie on YouTube Instead of a Trailer
  5. Netflix Testing 'Ultra' Tier With Higher Price, May Hurt Premium Users
  6. Google Reveals Its List of Top Android Apps, Games in Q3 2018
  7. Vivo Z10 With FullView Display, Moonlight Selfie Camera Launched in India
  8. Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 Leaked Teaser Tips September Launch, Pop-Up Camera
  9. Asus ZenFone 5Z With Snapdragon 845 SoC, Up to 8GB RAM Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy On6 vs Redmi Note 5 Pro vs Moto G6
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.