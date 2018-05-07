Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released

 
, 07 May 2018
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released

Highlights

  • Users can download the kernel source code to develop custom ROM
  • You can officially unlock the bootloader of the device
  • Users can flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP Android Oreo

ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched last month as the latest mid-ranger from Asus. It was available for pre-orders last week, and will next become available on May 10. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs decent specifications and is looking to compete in the market against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Interestingly, within just 10 days after its India launch, the smartphone had received its first major update that introduced the Face Unlock feature. Riding on the quick update and apparent popularity, Asus has now released the bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code for the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The rollout of the tool and the source code will come as good news for developers and enthusiasts who want to flash custom ROMs on their ZenFone Max Pro M1 handsets. Since the kernel source code has been officially released by the company, it comes with GPLv2 license compliance, an XDA Developers report said. Meanwhile, with the official bootloader unlock, you can flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Android Oreo as well as AOKP (Android Open Kang Project) ROMs such as LineageOS and RessurectionRemix among others.

Currently, the source code and official bootloader unlocker tool are available on the Asus website. But, to flash a custom ROM, users will need TWRP recovery that hasn't been released yet. Notably, the developers may release it after some time. It is also worth noting that unlocking the bootloader will void your ZenFone Max M1's warranty.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Specifications, Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code, Bootloader
UK Privacy Watchdog Orders Cambridge Analytica to Hand Over US Citizen's Personal Data
This New Self-Starting Microchip May Be the Key to Affordable Internet of Things Devices
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

TCL
TRENDING
  1. Flipkart's Upcoming Sale Offers Price Drops on Pixel 2 XL, Galaxy On Nxt
  2. Redmi S2 Leaked Poster Highlights Antenna Lines; Price Leaked
  3. Jio Fiber Offering Up to 1.1TB of Free Data Per Month at 100Mbps: Report
  4. IRCTC App Now Lets You Book Tatkal Tickets Using E-Wallet
  5. This WhatsApp Bug Can Crash Your Smartphone
  6. Redmi Note 5 Pro Price Hike, ZenFone Max Pro M1 Sale, and More This Week
  7. Xiaomi Redmi S2 Launch Date Confirmed by Xiaomi in Weibo Post
  8. Asus TUF FX504, ROG G703 With 8th Gen Intel Processors Launched in India
  9. BSNL Extends Free Sunday Calling Offer Again
  10. ZenFone Max Pro M1 Bootloader Unlock Tool, Kernel Source Code Released
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2018. All rights reserved.