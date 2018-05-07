ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched last month as the latest mid-ranger from Asus. It was available for pre-orders last week, and will next become available on May 10. The ZenFone Max Pro M1 packs decent specifications and is looking to compete in the market against the likes of Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro. Interestingly, within just 10 days after its India launch, the smartphone had received its first major update that introduced the Face Unlock feature. Riding on the quick update and apparent popularity, Asus has now released the bootloader unlock tool and kernel source code for the ZenFone Max Pro M1.

The rollout of the tool and the source code will come as good news for developers and enthusiasts who want to flash custom ROMs on their ZenFone Max Pro M1 handsets. Since the kernel source code has been officially released by the company, it comes with GPLv2 license compliance, an XDA Developers report said. Meanwhile, with the official bootloader unlock, you can flash generic system images (GSIs) of AOSP (Android Open Source Project) Android Oreo as well as AOKP (Android Open Kang Project) ROMs such as LineageOS and RessurectionRemix among others.

Currently, the source code and official bootloader unlocker tool are available on the Asus website. But, to flash a custom ROM, users will need TWRP recovery that hasn't been released yet. Notably, the developers may release it after some time. It is also worth noting that unlocking the bootloader will void your ZenFone Max M1's warranty.