Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets August Android Security Patch via Software Update

, 22 August 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Gets August Android Security Patch via Software Update

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has added a bunch of security fixes through the August Android security patch.

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a new software update
  • The update brings the August Android security patch
  • It is rolling out in batches

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 has received a new software update that brings the August 2018 Android security patch. The update is rolling out in batches as a firmware-over-the-air (FOTA) package. Notably, the latest update comes weeks after Asus started selling the ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant in India. While the 3GB RAM version of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with a price tag of Rs. 10,999, its top-end 6GB RAM model is priced at Rs. 14,999. The smartphone competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 5 Pro.

With the arrival of the August Android security patch, the update majorly addresses a list of security issues and flaws that Google fixed earlier this month. A post on Asus ZenTalk forums states that alongside the August Android security patch, the update improves the NFC function for Google Pay and other compatible apps. It is worth noting here that the Indian version of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 doesn't have NFC support. The forum post also highlights that the update fixes Myanmar Zawgyi language issues.

As we mentioned, the FOTA update is rolling out in batches and is designed for all the ZenFone Max Pro M1 variants, including the top-end 6GB RAM model as well as the affordable 3GB RAM version. You can check its availability by going to Settings > System > System update.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs Android 8.1 Oreo and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS FullView display along with an 18:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, there is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel Omnivision primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 aperture, and an 85.5-degree wide-angle, 5P lens.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 Review

The ZenFone Max Pro M1 has 32GB and 64GB of onboard storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB). The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also includes a fingerprint sensor at the back. Besides, there is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

 

Comments

