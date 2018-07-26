NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage Variant to Go on Sale in India Today

, 26 July 2018
Highlights

  • Price of Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant is Rs. 14,999
  • It will be available exclusively via Flipkart
  • It will come in Deepsea Black and Grey colour variants.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available for sale in India today in a new variant. When Asus had launched the smartphone back in April this year, it had also announced a 6GB RAM model of the handset. While it was not available immediately, the company revealed the tentative launch date of the much-awaited 6GB RAM, 64GB inbuilt storage variant of ZenFone Max Pro M1 during the launch of the Asus ZenFone 5Z earlier this month Notably, the new version will available for purchase in India exclusively via Flipkart starting today, apart from the older 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variants. The sale kicks off at 12pm IST.

As we mentioned, in the first sales after the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 was launched in India, only two variants of the handset were made available - 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was said to be coming soon in the market. Notably, the RAM and storage are not the only differences between variants - the 6GB RAM, 64GB storage has other changes when it comes to the camera. The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB RAM variant has a different set of cameras. The new model features a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) primary sensor and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0).

The price of the new Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 6GB variant has been set at Rs. 14,999. In comparison, the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999 and the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 12,999. At its price point, the new variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will compete against the Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro, whose 6GB RAM/ 64GB storage model is priced at Rs. 16,999. Notably, the new model will arrive in Deepsea Black and Grey colour models and will be bundled a clear bumper case.

In terms of specifications, the dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU, 3GB/ 4GB/ 6GB of RAM, and 32GB/ 64GB of internal storage. Storage is expandable on the phone via microSD card (up to 2TB).

In the camera department, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 bears a dual rear camera setup with a primary 13-megapixel Omnivision sensor, with f/2.2 aperture, and a secondary 5-megapixel depth sensing sensor, both with LED flash. On the front, the 3GB RAM/ 4GB RAM variant comes with an 8-megapixel selfie camera that offers a 5P lens, an 85.5-degree lens, and an aperture of f/2.0. The 6GB RAM variant however has a 16-megapixel (f2/.0) + 5-megapixel rear camera combination and a 16-megapixel selfie camera (f/2.0). There is a 5,000mAh battery under the hood, with support for 10W charging.

Connectivity on the ZenFone Max Pro M1 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a fingerprint sensor and a Face Unlock sensor on the smartphone.

