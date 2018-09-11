Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 and ZenFone 5Z will be available with discounts on Flipkart this week. The Taiwanese manufacturer has partnered with the Indian e-commerce giant to host an Asus Days sale to provide offers on the two Asus smartphones. Notably, the Asus Days sale will start on Wednesday, September 12 and will continue for three days until Friday, September 14. A day ahead of the sale, the company has notified the exact discounts and offers that buyers of the budget handset, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and flagship, ZenFone 5Z, will be able to avail. Here are all the details about the Asus Days sale.

A Rs. 500 discount will be applicable on purchase of the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage and 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage, models of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. Notably, the discount will also be applicable to the 6GB RAM model that was launched in July this year. Additionally, buyers interested in the company's flagship ZenFone 5Z, will be eligible for an extra Rs. 3,000 discount on exchanging their old smartphones.

The base 3GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which is priced at Rs. 10,999, will be available at Rs. 10,499. Meanwhile, the one with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost Rs. 12,499, down from the original retail price tag of Rs. 12,999. Also, the 6GB RAM model of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 will be available at Rs. 14,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) under the Asus Days sale on Flipkart.

To recall, the ZenFone 5Z retails at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB inbuilt storage, Rs. 32,999 for the 6GB RAM/ 128GB storage model, and Rs. 36,999 for the one with 8GB of RAM and 256GB onboard storage. As mentioned, the Asus Days sale will start at 12am on September 12 and will run till midnight on September 14.