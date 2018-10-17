Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 3GB, 4GB RAM Variants to Get EIS Video Support

Alongside launching the ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL), Asus on Wednesday announced that it is bringing EIS support to the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. The Taiwanese company also revealed that it is set to improve the camera software and biometrics of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 that was launched back in April. With the new improvements, the smartphone is likely to make the competition tougher for other budget models, including the Honor 9N, Moto G6, Nokia 3.1 Plus, and Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro.

Without revealing any particular schedule, Asus' Regional Head - India and South Asia Leon Yu at the ZenFone launch event in New Delhi on Wednesday told the reporters that it is bringing EIS for the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants of the ZenFone Max Pro M1. "We have sold more than one million plus [ZenFone Max Pro M1] units to date, and today we are super glad to announce the software support EIS video has rolled out on October 12 on the 6GB variant and very soon the same support will be released for the 3GB and 4GB variants as well," Yu said.

All the variants of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 sport the same dual rear camera setup that has a 16-megapixel primary Omnivision sensor along with an f/2.0 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. While all the variants didn't have EIS out-of-the-box, the 6GB RAM variant started receiving a software update that brings the support for electronic image stabilisation (EIS) to enhance video results.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 runs a near-stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box and features a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) IPS Full View display along with an 18:9 aperture ratio. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, paired with an Adreno 509 GPU and 3GB, 4GB, and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone also has up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB).

Alongside the dual rear camera setup, the ZenFone Max Pro M1 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera that has a five-piece, 85.5-degree lens and an f/2.0 aperture. The 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1, however, has a 16-megapixel sensor at the back. The smartphone has 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n with Wi-Fi Direct, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. It also has a fingerprint sensor at the back and a Face Unlock feature. Lastly, it packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging.