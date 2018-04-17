Asus ZenFone Max Pro will make its debut in India soon. Asus and Flipkart on Tuesday announced their long-term partnership for the country under which the ZenFone Max Pro will be exclusively available for purchase through Flipkart. The handset will go on sale at 12:30pm on April 23, Monday. This will be the global unveiling of the ZenFone Max Pro model. Price details about the smartphone aren't revealed yet.

While announcing its exclusive availability at a press conference in New Delhi, Flipkart mentioned that the ZenFone Max Pro will come with a Snapdragon 636 SoC. However, key specifications including the display size, resolution, and aspect ratio; image sensors; battery capacity; and operating system are yet to be specified.

Alongside the sale of the ZenFone Max Pro, Asus and Flipkart have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in the co-creation of new products specifically for the Indian market based on consumer insights. Both companies are also set to extensively support each other in the planning and execution of marketing activities for Asus ZenFone models.

"With Flipkart's partnership, we aim to gain more insights about Indian consumers' needs which can help us develop even more suitable products for the Indian market. Flipkart's unparalleled distribution reach and marketing strengths will help Asus build strong awareness for our innovative high-value products and reach consumers across India. We strongly believe this collaboration will provide both companies better opportunity to provide delightful propositions to Indian consumers," Asus CEO Jerry Shen said in a press statement while announcing the new collaboration.

Originally, Asus tied up with Flipkart for selling the first-generation ZenFone lineup back in 2014. Flipkart is notably aiming to own 40 percent of the total smartphone market in India by 2020, as highlighted by Ajay Veer Yadav, VP - Mobile and Large Appliances, at the conference. Thus, Asus' partnership comes as a part of the wide vision.