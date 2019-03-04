Looks like Asus is planning on adding two new smartphones in its ZenFone lineup. The Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2 and the Asus ZenFone Max Shot were reportedly spotted in Brazilian Telecom Regulator Anatel's database. These smartphones will mostly likely be a part of the same series like the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M2 and the ZenFone Max M2. Since these devices have already been reportedly certified by Anatel, chances are that Asus might launch these phones officially in Brazil soon.

The photos from the alleged Anatel certifcation that have surfaced on Slashleaks show the full design of both the ZenFone Max Plus M2 and the ZenFone Max Shot. The ZenFone Max Shot has a triple camera setup at the back but the details of the sensors aren't known. The camera module at the back is similar to what we have seen on recent Asus smartphones but it doesn't house the LED flash. Instead, the LED flash is positioned under the camera modules. Meanwhile, the ZenFone Max Plus M2 has a dual camera setup at the back.

These smartphones have identical button placement, with the power and the volume buttons positioned on the right. The SIM tray is on the left which could house dual Nano-SIM card slots along with a dedicated microSD card slot. Asus has positioned the fingerprint scanner on the back of these devices and both come with a Micro-USB port at the bottom. These smartphones will have a notch display which houses a front-facing camera and a selfie flash.

While we know what these devices look like there is no information with respect to the internals powering them. What we do know is that the ZenFone Max Shot will have 64GB of inbuilt storage, while the Asus ZenFone Max Plus M2 has 32GB of inbuilt storage. We will have more information about these devices when they are official. Stay tuned.