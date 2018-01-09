Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Price Revealed

  hindi
09 January 2018
Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) Price Revealed

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) will go on sale in US
  • The smartphone will be available starting February at $229
  • It was debuted in Russia in last November

Months after being spotted in Russia, the price of the Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) has now been revealed. The smartphone, which was first formally listed in Russia, is now arriving in the US in 3GB RAM and 32GB onboard storage configuration with a price tag of $229 (approximately Rs. 14,500). It will go on sale in February in two colour options, namely Azure Silver and Deepsea Black.

Asus on Monday showcased the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) at the ongoing CES 2018 in Las Vegas. The Taiwanese manufacturer also claimed that it has already sold over five million units of its ZenFone Max series, which comprises the original ZenFone Max, ZenFone 3 Max, ZenFone 4 Max, and the ZenFone 4 Max Pro. Moreover, the lineup has now received the ZenFone Max Plus (M1) as the newest model.

As spotted in Russia back in November, the Android 7.0 Nougat-based Asus ZenFone Max Plus (M1) runs the company's proprietary ZenUI 4.0 with a face detection feature called Face Unlock and comes with dual-SIM (Nano) support. The smartphone features a 5.7-inch IPS display with full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek MT6750T processor, coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM options. The smartphone has a dual camera setup on the back with a 16-megapixel image sensor and f/2.0 aperture lens, equipped with PDAF, and an 8-megapixel image sensor along with a 120-degree wide-angle, six-element lens. Further, there are PixelMaster 4.0 camera modes, including auto, HDR, Pro, Beauty, and Super Resolution. An 8-megapixel camera sensor is featured on the front with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Asus has provided two storage options - 16GB and 32GB, alongside a dedicated microSD card support (up to 256GB). The price of the 16GB storage variant is not known for now. The ZenFone Max Plus (M1) has connectivity options such as 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, A-GPS, and Micro-USB. It also comes with a fingerprint scanner and packs a 4130mAh battery that is claimed to deliver up to 26 hours of talk time on a 3G network. Besides, there is Asus' PowerMaster that is touted to increase its battery life by two times, withstanding up to 500 cycles of full discharge.

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1

Asus ZenFone Max Plus M1

Display

5.70-inch

Processor

octa-core

Front Camera

8-megapixel

Resolution

1080x2160 pixels

RAM

2GB

OS

Android 7.0

Storage

16GB

Rear Camera

16-megapixel

Battery Capacity

4130mAh
