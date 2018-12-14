NDTV Gadgets360.com

Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs Honor 8C vs Realme 2: Price, Specifications Compared

, 14 December 2018
Asus ZenFone Max M2 will go head to head with the Honor 8C and the Realme 2 especially in the country

Highlights

  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 comes with flash support with the front camera
  • Realme 2 packs the largest battery
  • All three phones support dual-SIM, dedicated microSD card slot

Asus introduced its budget Asus ZenFone Max M2 alongside the ZenFone Max Pro M2 in India earlier this week. The ZenFone Max M2 smartphone comes with a large battery, a display notch, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual camera setup, and stock Android. With the aggressive price tag, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 appears to be a good smartphone to consider, but it faces a lot of competition in the Indian market. The smartphone will go head to head with the Honor 8C and the Realme 2 especially in the country.

We pit the Asus ZenFone Max M2 with the Honor 8C and the Realme 2 to see if the newcomer is worth a purchase consideration, at least on paper.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs Honor 8C vs Realme 2 price

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue and Black colour variants in India from December 20, exclusively via Flipkart. Launch offers include no-cost EMIs, and discounted rates for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme (available at Rs. 99).

Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs ZenFone Max Pro M2: What's the Difference?

Honor 8C price in India has been set at Rs. 11,999 for the base 4GB RAM/ 32GB storage model, while its 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 12,999. Both variants come in Aurora Blue, Magic Night Black, Platinum Gold, and Nebula Purple colour options. The Honor 8C is available in the country exclusively through Amazon.in and HiHonor Store.

Honor 8C Review

The Realme 2 was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 8,990 for the base model with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of inbuilt storage. The company later increased the price of this variant to Rs. 9,499, but it's still the cheapest of the lot. The price of the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage version of the Realme 2 is the same as the launch price. This variant is listed at Rs. 10,990 on Flipkart. It is available in Diamond Black, Diamond Red, and the Diamond Blue colour options exclusively on Flipkart.

Realme 2 Review

Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs Honor 8C vs Realme 2 specifications

While all the three phones run on Android Oreo, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 runs on stock Android while the Honor 8C comes with EMUI 8.2 customisations and the Realme 2 comes with ColorOS 5.1 customisations. All three phones support dual-SIM slots (Nano + Nano), dedicated microSD slot for memory expansion, rear fingerprint sensor, and Face Unlock as well. Coming to the display, the Honor and the Asus variant both sport a 6.26-inch display, while the Realme 2 sports a slightly smaller 6.2-inch display. All of them sport 720x1520 pixel resolutions and come with 19:9 aspect ratios thanks to the display notch. Again, Asus and Honor variants are powered by the Snapdragon 632 processor, while the Realme 2 is powered by the Snapdragon 450 processor. Both the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and the Realme 2 offer 3GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options, while the Honor 8C offers 4GB RAM + 32GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage options.

Coming to the imaging front, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) coupled with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features 4K video recording support and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max M2 sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module.

The Honor 8C smartphone also sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, paired with an LED flash. For selfies, the smartphone has a similar 8-megapixel camera sensor at the front that has a fixed focus lens with an f/2.0 aperture and a selfie toning light.

Even the Realme 2 bears a dual rear camera setup (stacked horizontally however) with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/2.2 aperture) and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, the phone has an 8-megapixel sensor with fixed focus, an f/2.2 aperture, and an 85-degree wide-angle lens.

The Realme 2 packs the largest 4,230mAh battery, and the Asus ZenFone Max M2 and Honor 8C follow suit with a 4,000mAh battery pack. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is the lightest and thinnest at 160 grams and 7.70mm, and the Realme 2 is the heaviest and thickest of the lot at 168 grams and 8.20mm. All the three phones support 3.5mm audio jack, Bluetooth v4.2, Micro-USB port, GPS, and more connectivity options.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 vs Honor 8C vs Realme 2 comparison

  Asus ZenFone Max M2
Asus ZenFone Max M2
Honor 8C
Honor 8C
Realme 2
Realme 2
Ratings
Overall NDTV Rating-
Design Rating-
Display Rating-
Software Rating-
Performance Rating-
Battery Life Rating-
Camera Rating-
Value for Money Rating-
GENERAL
Release dateDecember 2018October 2018August 2018
Launched in IndiaYesYesYes
Dimensions (mm)158.41 x 76.28 x 7.70158.72 x 75.94 x 7.98156.20 x 75.60 x 8.20
Weight (g)160.00167.20168.00
Battery capacity (mAh)400040004230
ColoursBlack, BlueMagic Night Black, Aurora Blue, Platinum Gold, Nebula PurpleDiamond Black, Diamond Blue, Diamond Red
Removable battery-No-
DISPLAY
Screen size (inches)6.266.266.20
Resolution720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels720x1520 pixels
Aspect ratio19:919:919:9
Pixels per inch (PPI)-269271
Protection type--Gorilla Glass
HARDWARE
Processor1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core1.8GHz octa-core
Processor makeQualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 632Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
RAM3GB4GB3GB
Internal storage32GB32GB32GB
Expandable storageYesYesYes
Expandable storage typemicroSDmicroSDmicroSD
Expandable storage up to (GB)200256256
Dedicated microSD slotYesYes-
CAMERA
Rear camera13-megapixel (f/1.8, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel13-megapixel (f/1.8) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4)13-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron) + 2-megapixel (f/2.4, 1.75-micron)
Rear flashLEDYesYes
Front camera8-megapixel (f/2.0, 1.12-micron)8-megapixel (f/2.0)8-megapixel (f/2.2, 1.12-micron)
Front flashLED--
Rear autofocus-Yes-
Front autofocus-No-
SOFTWARE
Operating systemAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1 OreoAndroid 8.1
Skin-EMUI 8.2ColorOS 5.1
CONNECTIVITY
Wi-Fi standards supported802.11 b/g/n802.11 b/g/n-
BluetoothYes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20Yes, v 4.20
USB OTGYes--
Micro-USBYesYesYes
Number of SIMs222
SIM 1
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SIM 2
SIM TypeNano-SIMNano-SIMNano-SIM
4G/ LTEYesYesYes
SENSORS
Face unlockYesYesYes
Fingerprint sensorYesYesYes
Compass/ MagnetometerYesYesYes
Proximity sensorYesYesYes
AccelerometerYesYesYes
Ambient light sensorYesYesYes
GyroscopeYes--
Comments

Honor 8C

Honor 8C

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Solid battery life
  • Quick and accurate fingerprint sensor
  • Dedicated microSD slot
  • Bad
  • Bloat and lag in the UI
  • Weak cameras
  • All-plastic body
  • Low-res display
Read detailed Huawei Honor 8C review
Display6.26-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM4GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Realme 2

Realme 2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stellar battery life
  • Unique, snazzy design
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Dim, reflective display
  • Iffy fingerprint sensor
Read detailed Realme 2 review
Display6.20-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1520 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
Battery Capacity4230mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in india, Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications, Honor 8C, Honor 8C Price in India, Honor 8C Specifications, Realme 2, Realme 2 Price in India, Realme 2 specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She ... More
NASA Seeks US Partners to Develop Reusable Systems for Moon Mission
Honor 8C
