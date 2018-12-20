Asus ZenFone Max M2 will go on sale for the first in India today, via Flipkart. The smartphone was launched in India the previous week, alongside the ZenFone Max Pro M2. The more affordable of the duo, the ZenFone Max M2 nonetheless retains some similarities, in the form of a dual rear camera setup, a large display with a notch, a large battery, a dedicated microSD card slot, as well as a front LED flash module.The smartphone is exclusive to Flipkart. Read on for more details about the Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India, its sale timings, and launch offers.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India

Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue and Black colour variants in India from 12pm IST on Thursday, December 20, exclusively via Flipkart. Launch offers include Rs. 750 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards, no-cost EMIs, and discounted rates for Flipkart's Complete Mobile Protection programme (available at Rs. 99).

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB632KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass, and a peak brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) coupled with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features 4K video recording support and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max M2 sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Asus ZenFone Max M2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm, and weighs 160 grams.

Is Asus ZenFone Max M2 the best phone under Rs. 10,000? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

