Asus India has announced that it has released the first software update for its newly launched ZenFone Max M2 smartphone. The update, which started rolling out on December 21, mainly brings the November 2018 Android security patch. It is the second phone in the company's ZenFone lineup to receive the November security update after the ZenFone Max Pro M1, which got the over-the-air update last week. The Max Pro M1 update also included bug-fixes, but it is unclear if the same is true for the Max M2 phone.

According to Asus, the software update is being offered over-the-air and will automatically reach the smartphones. Typically, the software updates are rolled out in batches, so it might take some time to reach every ZenFone Max M2 unit in the country. If you are really anxious, you may try hitting the Check Update button by going to Settings > About > System update. If the update is available for your phone, you will immediately get a notification.

The Taiwanese manufacturer had launched the ZenFone Max M2 in India earlier this month with an attractive price-tag of Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB storage variant and Rs. 11,999 for 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. The smartphone currently runs on Android 8.1 Oreo. Although the latest version doesn't bump the software version on the phone to Android 9 Pie, the phone is set to receive the Android Pie in January next year, alongside the company's other phones like ZenFone Max Pro M2 and ZenFone 5Z.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max M2 has a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, with up to 4GB of RAM. It also sports a dual rear camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, apart from an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a selfie flash. Additionally, the smartphone has a 4,000mAh battery, a headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port. It is being offered in two colours - Black and Blue. Further, a dedicated microSD card slot and a rear fingerprint sensor are present in the device as well.

