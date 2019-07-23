Technology News
Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India Cut, Now Starts at Rs. 7,999

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option is now priced at Rs. 9,499.

By | Updated: 23 July 2019 12:44 IST
Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched last year

Highlights
  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 price is cut by up to Rs. 1,000
  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 3GB variant is now listed for Rs. 7,999
  • The phone is exclusively available on Flipkart

Asus ZenFone Max M2 has now received a price cut in India. Both the 3GB and 4GB RAM variants are now available a reduced prices. The phone was launched in India last year, and has received price cuts on multiple occasions. The recent price cut brings a discount of up to Rs. 1,000, and the new prices are already reflecting on Flipkart. Key specifications of the Asus ZenFone Max M2 include a 6.26-inch HD+ display, a Snapdragon 632 SoC, dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel camera, a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, and a large 4,000mAh battery.

After the revision, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 is priced at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB + 32GB storage variant and Rs. 9,499 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option. The last revised price of the phone was Rs. 8,499 and Rs. 10,499 respectively, and this was announced in March this year. To recall, the original launch price was Rs. 9,999 and Rs. 11,999 respectively. The phone is available in Blue, Silver, and Black colour options on Flipkart.

The e-commerce site has listed no-cost EMI options, up to Rs. 7,350 off on exchange, 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, 5 percent instant discount on ICICI Bank credit and debit card EMIs, and extra 5 percent off on Axis Bank Buzz credit cards.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB632KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass, and a peak brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) coupled with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features 4K video recording support and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max M2 sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Asus ZenFone Max M2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm, and weighs 160 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display6.26-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera8-megapixel
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM3GB
Storage32GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Resolution720x1520 pixels
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max M2, Asus ZenFone Max M2 Price in India, Asus ZenFone Max M2 Specifications, Asus
