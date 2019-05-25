Asus ZenFone Max M2 has started receiving an update that brings along the May 2019 Android security patch. The update is rolling out via OTA, and it comes with firmware version 16.2018.1905.42. Asus notes that it may take some days for all users to get the FOTA notice. We recommend all users to update their phones as soon as they receive it as security patches come with critical bug fixes and performance improvements. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 users in India got the Android Pie update last month.

Asus shared the changelog on its forums, and says that the firmware update number 16.2018.1905.42 brings the May 2019 Android security patch to the Asus ZenFone Max M2. The release notes suggest that the Android 9.0 Pie-based update also upgrades Google Mobile Services (GMS) to version 9.0_201903. Apart from that and the May 2019 security patch, the update brings little else. To check for the update manually, head to Settings > System > System Updates.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 price in India starts at Rs. 9,999 for the 3GB RAM/ 32GB inbuilt storage variant, going up to Rs. 11,999 for the 4GB RAM/ 64GB storage variant. It will be available in Blue and Black colour variants from December.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Max M2 (ZB632KL) runs stock Android 8.1 Oreo, and sports a 6.26-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) with an 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5 curved glass, and a peak brightness of 430 nits. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC, coupled with 3GB or 4GB of LPDDR3x RAM depending on the variant.

The Asus ZenFone Max M2 sports a dual rear camera setup, with a 13-megapixel primary sensor (f/1.8 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels) coupled with a 2-megapixel dedicated depth sensor. The rear setup features 4K video recording support and an LED flash module. On the front, the ZenFone Max M2 sports an 8-megapixel sensor with an f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixels, and an LED flash module

There is either 32GB or 64GB of inbuilt storage on the Asus ZenFone Max M2, depending on the model purchased, expandable via microSD card (up to 2TB) with its own dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, FM radio, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro-USB port.

Sensors on board the Asus ZenFone Max M2 include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, gyroscope, and a proximity sensor, with a fingerprint sensor placed on the rear panel. The Asus ZenFone Max M2 is powered by a 4,000mAh battery. It measures 158.41x76.28x7.7mm, and weighs 160 grams.