Technology News
loading

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know

Asus Zenfone Max M2 update is rolling out over-the-air, however Asus is likely to provide a manual download link as well.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 23 April 2020 18:28 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know

Asus ZenFone Max M2 packs a large 4,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Android 10 update brings system-wide dark mode
  • This is the last major software update for the device
  • Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched in December 2018

Asus Zenfone Max M2 has started receiving the anticipated Android 10 update. The new software is finally rolling out to this two-year-old phone, and all users who have the Asus Zenfone Max M2 can check for the update in Settings. The version number for the latest Android 10 update is 17.2018.2002.29. The company hasn't made manual download links available as of now, but it should do that soon. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched in India in December 2018 and key features include Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Android 10 update changelog

The company took to its forums to announce the roll out of Android 10 update for the Asus ZenFone Max M2. The changelog confirms that the system has been upgraded to the latest Android software, and one should expect goodies like system-wide dark mode, optimised gesture navigation, new UI, and more.

The changelog suggests that the update also unifies preview interface for video and photo, and adds CIF and QVGA formats support for video. Asus normally makes the download link available for the update, but that isn't available as of yet. Keep checking on the website, and a download link will likely appear soon.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Review

The users would get a notification of an over-the-air (OTA) update automatically, but if you don't want to wait, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings section. Ensure that you begin the process of installation while over a strong Wi-Fi connection. To warrant smooth installation, keep your phone on charge during the process.

To recall, Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. The phone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the wide notch. The Asus ZenFone Max M2, as mentioned, packs 4,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Max M2

Asus ZenFone Max M2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Stock Android with promised updates
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Very poor low-light camera performance
  • Minor UI bugs
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M2 review
Display 6.26-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 632
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 3GB
Storage 32GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 8.1 Oreo
Resolution 720x1520 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Zenfone Max M2, Asus Zenfone Max M2 Update, Asus
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
Skype Brings Custom Background Feature to Windows, Mac, Web Apps
Web Stories
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
tech Can the World Run Out of Internet Bandwidth?
Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
tech Simple Steps to Keep Your Smartphone and Laptop Clean
10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
tech 10 Must-Have Smartphone Features That Will Make Your Life Better
Games You Can't Miss in 2020
gaming Games You Can't Miss in 2020

Related Stories

Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Is Heavy on Action, but Little Else
  2. 13 New Phones You Can Buy in India Soon After Lockdown is Lifted
  3. Motorola Edge, Motorola Edge+ With 90Hz OLED Display, 5G Support Launched
  4. PUBG Mobile 0.18.0 Update Reportedly Coming on April 24 With New Modes
  5. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Is Getting Android 10 Update
  6. Realme X50m 5G Debuts With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 765G SoC
  7. The Best Hindi Movies on Netflix in India
  8. The Best Hindi Movies on Amazon Prime Video in India
  9. Amazon Launches New Programme to Bring Local Shops Online
  10. OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro Pop-up Boxes Listed on OnePlus Website
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 3, Realme 3i Are Now Part of Realme UI Open Beta: Here's How to Enrol
  2. Amazon Launches ‘Local Shops on Amazon’ Programme to List Local Shops as Sellers
  3. Apple Plans to Sell Macs With In-House Chips From 2021: Report
  4. Antwerp Port Trials Wristbands for Coronavirus Social Distancing
  5. Apple Supplier LG Display Posts Wider First-Quarter Loss as Pandemic Dents Demand
  6. Germany at Odds With Apple on Smartphone Coronavirus Contact Tracing
  7. Skype Brings Custom Background Feature to Windows, Mac, Web Apps
  8. Asus Zenfone Max M2 Start Receiving Android 10 Update: All You Need to Know
  9. Honor 10X Rumoured to Be Cheapest 5G Phone From the Company
  10. iPhone SE (2020) Benchmark Results Suggest Apple May Have Underclocked A13 Bionic Chip
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com