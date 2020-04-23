Asus Zenfone Max M2 has started receiving the anticipated Android 10 update. The new software is finally rolling out to this two-year-old phone, and all users who have the Asus Zenfone Max M2 can check for the update in Settings. The version number for the latest Android 10 update is 17.2018.2002.29. The company hasn't made manual download links available as of now, but it should do that soon. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M2 was launched in India in December 2018 and key features include Snapdragon 632 SoC and 4,000mAh battery.

The company took to its forums to announce the roll out of Android 10 update for the Asus ZenFone Max M2. The changelog confirms that the system has been upgraded to the latest Android software, and one should expect goodies like system-wide dark mode, optimised gesture navigation, new UI, and more.

The changelog suggests that the update also unifies preview interface for video and photo, and adds CIF and QVGA formats support for video. Asus normally makes the download link available for the update, but that isn't available as of yet. Keep checking on the website, and a download link will likely appear soon.

Asus ZenFone Max M2 Review

The users would get a notification of an over-the-air (OTA) update automatically, but if you don't want to wait, you can check for the update manually by going to Settings section. Ensure that you begin the process of installation while over a strong Wi-Fi connection. To warrant smooth installation, keep your phone on charge during the process.

To recall, Asus Zenfone Max M2 features a 6.3-inch HD+ IPS LCD display and is powered by the Snapdragon 632 SoC. The phone has a dual camera setup at the back with a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. Up front, the phone has an 8-megapixel selfie camera sitting inside the wide notch. The Asus ZenFone Max M2, as mentioned, packs 4,000mAh battery.