The first sale of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 will be held tonight during Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale which will commence at 9pm IST on Tuesday, October 23, for Flipkart Plus members and 12am IST on Wednesday, October 24, for all users. Both of these smartphones will be sold exclusively via Flipkart. To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) were launched earlier this month at an event held in New Delhi. Both of them share certain specifications such as a Snapdragon 430 SoC, 5.45-inch HD+ displays, and Android 8.1 Oreo support.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 price in India

Asus ZenFone Max M1 has an introductory price of Rs. 7,499 in India valid only during the festive period on Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale. After the sale period, the phone is expected to get a price tag of Rs. 8,999. The phone will be sold exclusively via Flipkart in Black and Gold colour options.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 also has an introductory price tag of Rs. 5,999 for Flipkart's Festive Dhamaka Days sale. Price will most likely be hiked to the original Rs. 6,999 price tag after this sale. This phone will also be sold in Black and Gold colour variants.

Launch offers for the ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) include Rs. 2,200 cashback and 50GB additional data for Jio users, complete mobile protection at Rs. 99, and no cost EMI plans.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) both run Android 8.1 Oreo, and sport the same 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS panel with 18:9 aspect ratio and 400nits brightness. The two Asus phones are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 430 SoC. The ZenFone Max M1 gets 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, while the ZenFone Lite L1 has 2GB of RAM and 16GB of onboard storage.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 both sport the same 13-megapixel rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, PDAF, and LED flash. On the front, the ZenFone Max M1 bears an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12-micron pixel size, and LED flash. The ZenFone Lite L1, on the other hand, has a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture, 1.2-micron pixel size, and LED flash. The former has a 4,000mAh battery, while the latter gets a smaller 3,000mAh unit.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS/ A-GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, electronic compass, gyroscope, and proximity sensor. Dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 are 147.3x70.9x8.7mm and weight is 150 grams. On the other hand, the ZenFone Lite L1 measures 147.26x71.77x8.15mm and weighs 140 grams.