Asus has expanded its portfolio and launched the ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) budget smartphones in India. The new ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) bear a single rear camera setup, are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 processors, and sport displays with no notch. The Max variant has a big 4,000mAh battery, while the Lite sports a 3,000mAh battery and relies on Face Unlock solely, with no fingerprint sensor. The Asus ZenFone Max M1, on the other hand, packs a rear fingerprint scanner. Both ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) pack a dual-SIM slot as well as a dedicated microSD slot and will be available in two colour options.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL), ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) price in India

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) is priced in India at Rs. 6,999, and will be made available in Black and Gold colour options. The smartphone will be available for an introductory price of Rs. 5,999 during the festival period, Asus said, without specifying an end date for this introductory pricing.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) is priced in India at Rs. 8,999, and will be made available in Black and Gold colour options as well. The smartphone will be available at an introductory price of Rs. 7,499 during the festival period.

Asus said both the phones will be available via Flipkart exclusively during the Dhamaka Days, the date of which will be announced soon. Launch offers on the ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) and ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) include Rs. 2,200 cashback and 50GB additional data for Jio users, and complete mobile protection including theft protection for Rs. 99 (original price Rs. 399). Flipkart will apparently also be offering No Cost EMI options for up to six months on both the phones.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) specifications

The more premium variant of the two, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) runs on Android Oreo based on ZenUI 5.0. The dual-SIM device features a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio, 65 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 quad-core processor paired with 3GB RAM. Internal storage is at 32GB, and microSD card expansion is supported up to 256GB.

Optics include a 13-megapixel single rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, PDAF, and LED flash support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, and LED flash support as well. Camera features include beauty filters, portrait mode, and HDR mode.

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging with a 10W adapter, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, APGPS, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) include 147.3x70.9x8.7mm, and it weighs 150 grams.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) specifications

The Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) sports a 5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.2um pixel size, and LED flash support. It packs 2GB RAM and offers 16GB of internal storage with expansion of up to 256GB via a microSD card slot. It doesn't support a rear fingerprint sensor, and relies only on Face Unlock for security. It also has a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

The dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) are at 147.26x71.77.8.15mm, and it weighs 140 grams. Other specifications are similar to the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL).