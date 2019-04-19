Technology News

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000

, 19 April 2019
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 prices in India have been slashed

Highlights

Asus ZenFone Max M1 is now priced at Rs. 6,999

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 is now priced at Rs. 4,999

Both smartphones were launched in October last year

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 prices in India have been slashed by Rs. 2,000. Asus made the announcement in a press statement on Friday, saying the new prices were now applicable on Flipkart. To recall, both the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 were launched in October last year, and are the budget offerings from the Taiwanese consumer electronics giant in the country. Both bear some similarities in terms of specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. Read on for details about the revised ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 price in India, specifications, and more.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 price in India (revised)

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 price in India has been cut to Rs. 6,999, down from its Rs. 8,999 launch price. The new price is already reflecting on Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 4,999, down from its Rs. 6,999 launch price. The new price of the is also already reflecting on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) runs on Android Oreo based on ZenUI 5.0. It features a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio, 65 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review

Optics include a 13-megapixel single rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, PDAF, and LED flash support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, and LED flash support as well. Camera features include beauty filters, portrait mode, and HDR mode.

The smartphone has 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging with a 10W adapter, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, APGPS, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) include 147.3x70.9x8.7mm, and it weighs 150 grams.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 specifications
The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) sports a 5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.2um pixel size, and LED flash support. It packs 2GB RAM and offers 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It doesn't support a rear fingerprint sensor, and relies only on Face Unlock for security. It also has a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Review

The dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) are at 147.26x71.77.8.15mm, and it weighs 140 grams. Other specifications are similar to the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL).

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good battery life
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Outdated processor
  • Below average low-light camera
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 430
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity4000mAh
Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to use
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Outdated processor
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) review
Display5.45-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 430
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone Max M1, Asus ZenFone Max M1 Price in India, Asus ZenFone Max M1 Specifications, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India, Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Specifications
Gadgets 360 Staff The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
MediaTek's Helio M70 5G Modem Coming to India by Year-End
Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Huawei P30 Pro
TRENDING
  1. Avengers: Endgame Tickets Expected to Go on Sale Sunday in India
  2. Redmi 7 Could Launch Alongside Redmi Y3, Xiaomi's Manu Kumar Jain Hints
  3. Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL Reportedly Pictured in First Official Renders
  4. Honor 20 Pro Image Leak Tips Quad Rear Cameras, Periscope Sensor
  5. OnePlus 7 Teased to Offer a 'Smooth and Fast' Experience
  6. Redmi Note 7 Pro Getting Software Update in India With Camera Improvements
  7. Hotstar Premium Monthly Subscription Price Hiked
  8. Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000
  9. Vivo Y17 May Feature 5,000mAh Battery, 20-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  10. Redmi 7, Realme 3 Pro, OnePlus 7, and Other Phones Expected to Launch Soon
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.