Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 Price in India Cut by Rs. 2,000

Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 prices in India have been slashed by Rs. 2,000. Asus made the announcement in a press statement on Friday, saying the new prices were now applicable on Flipkart. To recall, both the ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 were launched in October last year, and are the budget offerings from the Taiwanese consumer electronics giant in the country. Both bear some similarities in terms of specifications, including the Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoC. Read on for details about the revised ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 price in India, specifications, and more.

Asus ZenFone Max M1, ZenFone Lite L1 price in India (revised)

The Asus ZenFone Max M1 price in India has been cut to Rs. 6,999, down from its Rs. 8,999 launch price. The new price is already reflecting on Flipkart.

On the other hand, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 price in India has been slashed to Rs. 4,999, down from its Rs. 6,999 launch price. The new price of the is also already reflecting on Flipkart.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) runs on Android Oreo based on ZenUI 5.0. It features a 5.45-inch (720x1440 pixels) HD+ IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400nits brightness, 800:1 contrast ratio, 65 percent NTSC colour gamut, and 82 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 430 octa-core processor paired with 3GB RAM.

Asus ZenFone Max M1 Review

Optics include a 13-megapixel single rear camera with f/2.0 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, PDAF, and LED flash support. At the front, there is an 8-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.12um pixel size, and LED flash support as well. Camera features include beauty filters, portrait mode, and HDR mode.

The smartphone has 32GB of inbuilt storage, expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) packs a 4,000mAh battery with support for fast charging with a 10W adapter, and connectivity options include Wi-Fi 80211 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, APGPS, GPS, GLONASS, and more. Sensors on board include accelerometer, e-compass, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and gyroscope. Dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL) include 147.3x70.9x8.7mm, and it weighs 150 grams.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 specifications

The dual-SIM Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) sports a 5-megapixel front sensor with f/2.2 aperture, 1.2um pixel size, and LED flash support. It packs 2GB RAM and offers 16GB of inbuilt storage that's expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). It doesn't support a rear fingerprint sensor, and relies only on Face Unlock for security. It also has a 3,000mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 Review

The dimensions of the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) are at 147.26x71.77.8.15mm, and it weighs 140 grams. Other specifications are similar to the Asus ZenFone Max M1 (ZB556KL).

