Asus India on Monday announced a price drop for its ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) (Review) budget smartphone, which was launched in the country in May. Launched at Rs. 9,999, the smartphone received a price cut in the interim to Rs. 8,999, and is now available at Rs. 7,999, representing a Rs. 1,000 price reduction. To recall, the highlight feature of the ZenFone Live is what Asus called the 'world’s first live streaming beautification technology', powered by the BeautyLive app. It also sports Duel MEMs microphones for clearer voice quality.

The dual-SIM (Nano+Micro) Asus ZenFone Live (ZB501KL) runs ZenUI 3.5 based on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. It bears a 5-inch HD (720x1280 pixels) IPS display with a Bluelight filter for eye protection and 2.5D curved glass. It is powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon processor (model unspecified) coupled with 2GB of RAM.

The Asus ZenFone Live bears 13-megapixel Pixel Master rear camera with an f/2.0 aperture and dual-LED flash. On the front, it bears a 5-megapixel camera with a 1.4-micron pixel sensor, f/2.2 aperture, 82-degree wide angle lens, and a soft-light LED flash.

The smartphone comes with 16GB of inbuilt storage that’s expandable via microSD card (up to 128GB) in a hybrid dual-SIM setup. The ZenFone Live’s connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, FM radio, and GPS/ A-GPS.

It bears a 2650mAh battery that’s rated to provide up to 158.8 hours of standby time, up to 24 hours of 3G talk-time, and 17.1 hours of Wi-Fi browsing. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, digital compass, and a proximity sensor. The ZenFone Live measures 141.18x71.74x7.95mm, and weighs 120 grams.