Asus ZenFone Live L2 With 3,000mAh Battery, Gradient Finish Launched: Specifications

18 April 2019
Asus ZenFone Live L2 packs a 5-megapixel selfie shooter on the front

Highlights

Asus ZenFone Live L2 will be offered in two colours

Asus ZenFone Live L2 runs on Android Oreo with ZenUI 5 on top

The new Asus phone succeeds the company’s ZenFone Live L1

Asus ZenFone Live L2 has been quietly introduced by the Taiwanese computing giant. Currently listed on the Asus' global website, the smartphone is a successor to the company's ZenFone Live L1 phone that was launched in May last year. Asus ZenFone Live L2 runs on obsolete Android 8 Oreo and sports a dated design with massive top and bottom bezels. There is no word on the pricing or availability details of the phone at this point.

According to the official listing, Asus will be releasing the ZenFone Live L2 smartphone in two colour options – Rocket Red and Cosmic Blue – both of which come with a gradient finish.

Asus ZenFone Live L2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Asus ZenFone Live L2 runs on Android Oreo with the company's ZenUI 5 on top. The phone features a 5.5-inch HD (720x1440 pixels) IPS display with 18:9 aspect ratio, 400 nits brightness, and 82.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. It will be powered by quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 or Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC, depending on the market, paired with Adreno 505 and Adreno 308 GPU respectively. Additionally, the ZenFone Live L2 packs 2GB of RAM, 16GB/ 32GB of onboard storage, and a dedicated microSD card slot (up to 2TB).

On the imaging front, Asus will be offering a 13-megapixel or 8-megapixel primary camera with an f/2.0 lens. There will also be a 5-megapixel f/2.4 selfie shooter as well on the front. 

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 4.0, GPS, 4G LTE support, and Micro-USB 2.0. Further, ZenFone Live L2 includes a 3,000mAh battery and a 3.5mm audio jack. The dimension of the phone are 147.26x71.77x8.15mm and it weighs 140 grams.

Comments

