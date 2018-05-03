Taiwanese giant Asus on Wednesday is said to have announced that its latest budget smartphone - the ZenFone Live L1 - will be launched in Indonesia on May 17, alongside the ZenFone 5. Key highlights of the Android handset - which runs Android 8.1 Oreo (Go edition) aka Android Go in one of its variants - include Face Unlock, an 18:9 FullView display, and a triple-slot SIM/ microSD card tray. This also makes it the first Android Go smartphone to sport an 18:9 display. The 1GB RAM variant will come with Google's suite of apps built for Android Go including Maps Go, Google Go, and Files Go.

Official pricing and availability details for the smartphone are not yet available for Indonesia or other international markets. The Indonesia launch was reported by Gadgetren, which claimed it will be priced around the IDR 1.5 million (roughly Rs. 7,200) mark. Colour variants of the smartphone include Rose Pink, Midnight Black, White, and Blue.

Photo Credit: Gadgetren

Asus ZenFone Live L1 specifications

The dual-SIM ZenFone Live L1 will run ZenUI 5.0 on top of Android Oreo for the 2GB RAM variant and stock Android 8.1 Oreo (Go Edition) for the 1GB RAM edition, out-of-the-box. The phone will sport a 5.45-inch HD+ (720x1440 pixels) IPS display, with an 18:9 aspect ratio. It is said to be powered by a quad-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 SoC clocked at 1.4GHz, coupled with 1GB/ 2GB of RAM and an Adreno 308 GPU.

In terms of optics, the ZenFone Live L1 can bear a 13-megapixel rear camera with PDAF and LED flash. On the front, the smartphone will sport a 5-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calling. There is expected to be 16GB of inbuilt storage in the smartphone expandable up to 2TB (via microSD), with a 3000mAh battery powering the phone from underneath the hood.

Connectivity options on the ZenFone Live L1 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and a Micro-USB port with OTG support. There seems to be no fingerprint sensor on the smartphone.

Previously, Asus had launched its latest mid-range smartphone - the ZenFone Max Pro M1 in India. This smartphone runs a stock version of Android 8.1 Oreo and sports a 5.99-inch full-HD+ (1080x2160 pixels) display with the same 18:9 aspect ratio.