Taiwanese phone maker Asus has started rolling out FOTA (Firmware over the air) updates for three of its smartphones in the Indian market - Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and ZenFone Lite L1. As part of these updates, all three Asus phones have now been updated to the October 2018 Android security patch. Apart from that, certain optimisations have been issued on each of these smartphones. The company states that the FOTA update will pushed out in a batch-by-batch manner.

Starting off with the ZenFone 5Z, the current-gen flagship smartphone from Asus has received FOTA version OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1810.334-20181019. It brings with it the latest October 2018 security patch, optimises AI scene detection, and optimises camera functions including brightness in auto and HDR mode, auto white balance, and noise reduction.

The mid-ranger ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with the latest FOTA version 80.30.96.221. This build brings the October 2018 security patch, improves power optimisation, and optimises waking up the UI by double tapping/ wiping on the screen. Earlier this month, the 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 received EIS video support, and Asus announced that the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models would also get the same within the next few days.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 has received FOTA version WW_Phone-15.07.1810.18-20181019 with updates including the latest October 2018 security patch and optimisation for system stability.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 were launched in India earlier this month as the company's latest budget smartphone offerings. Both smartphones sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoCs and were first made available in Flipkart's Dhamaka Days sale.