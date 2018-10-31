NDTV Gadgets360.com
  • Asus ZenFone Lite L1, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Get October Security Patch, Optimisations With New FOTA Update

Asus ZenFone Lite L1, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Get October Security Patch, Optimisations With New FOTA Update

, 31 October 2018
Asus ZenFone Lite L1 was launched in India earlier this month

Highlights

  • All three phones get the October 2018 patch
  • Other optimisations are also included
  • The update will be pushed batch by batch

Taiwanese phone maker Asus has started rolling out FOTA (Firmware over the air) updates for three of its smartphones in the Indian market - Asus ZenFone 5Z, ZenFone Max Pro M1, and ZenFone Lite L1. As part of these updates, all three Asus phones have now been updated to the October 2018 Android security patch. Apart from that, certain optimisations have been issued on each of these smartphones. The company states that the FOTA update will pushed out in a batch-by-batch manner.

Starting off with the ZenFone 5Z, the current-gen flagship smartphone from Asus has received FOTA version OPM1.WW_Phone-15.2016.1810.334-20181019. It brings with it the latest October 2018 security patch, optimises AI scene detection, and optimises camera functions including brightness in auto and HDR mode, auto white balance, and noise reduction.

The mid-ranger ZenFone Max Pro M1 comes with the latest FOTA version 80.30.96.221. This build brings the October 2018 security patch, improves power optimisation, and optimises waking up the UI by double tapping/ wiping on the screen. Earlier this month, the 6GB RAM variant of the ZenFone Max Pro M1 received EIS video support, and Asus announced that the 3GB RAM and 4GB RAM models would also get the same within the next few days.

Lastly, the Asus ZenFone Lite L1 has received FOTA version WW_Phone-15.07.1810.18-20181019 with updates including the latest October 2018 security patch and optimisation for system stability.

To recall, the Asus ZenFone Max M1 and ZenFone Lite L1 were launched in India earlier this month as the company's latest budget smartphone offerings. Both smartphones sport Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 SoCs and were first made available in Flipkart's Dhamaka Days sale.

Comments

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Useful software features
  • Premium build
  • Good cameras
  • Hi-Res earphones bundled
  • Bad
  • Slow face unlock
  • No splash or water resistance
Read detailed Asus ZenFone 5Z (ZS620KL) review
Display6.20-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2246 pixels
RAM6GB
OSAndroid 8.0
Storage64GB
Rear Camera12-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity3300mAh
Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good looks and construction quality
  • Vibrant screen
  • Great performance
  • Decent cameras
  • Excellent value for money
  • Bad
  • Relatively disappointing battery life
  • Awkward camera app interface
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 review
Display5.99-inch
Processor1.8GHz octa-core
Front Camera8-megapixel
Resolution1080x2160 pixels
RAM3GB
OSAndroid 8.1 Oreo
Storage32GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel + 5-megapixel
Battery Capacity5000mAh
Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL)

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Light and easy to use
  • Dedicated microSD card slot
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Outdated processor
  • Slow face recognition
Read detailed Asus ZenFone Lite L1 (ZA551KL) review
Display5.45-inch
Processorocta-core
Front Camera5-megapixel
Resolution720x1440 pixels
RAM2GB
OSAndroid 8.0 Oreo
Storage16GB
Rear Camera13-megapixel
Battery Capacity3000mAh
Further reading: Asus ZenFone 5Z, Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Asus ZenFone Lite L1, Asus
Asus ZenFone Lite L1, ZenFone Max Pro M1, ZenFone 5Z Get October Security Patch, Optimisations With New FOTA Update
Billion Capture Plus
